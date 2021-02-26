Technology News
  Google's Sleep API to Improve Sleep Tracking, Save Your Phone Battery

Google’s Sleep API to Improve Sleep Tracking, Save Your Phone Battery

Google Sleep API will come built in the Google Play Services.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 February 2021 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Sleep API needs user’s permission to detect sleeping pattern

Highlights
  • Sleep API uses phone’s light and motion sensors to collect data
  • Sleep As Android uses Google Sleep API
  • Sleep As Android can be downloaded from the Android Store

Google Sleep API is being made publicly available, and this will allow sleep tracking apps on Android smartphones use less power to detect sleep patterns, the tech company said. The Sleep API will be built right into Google Play Services, and will centralise sleep detection processing. It is one the Activity Recognition APIs which, “with the user's permission, can detect user's activities such as whether a user is biking or walking”. Google has collaborated with Urbandroid, the developer of the popular alarm app, Sleep As Android, for this.

As per a blog post by Google, the Sleep API is an Android Activity Recognition API that surfaces information about the user's sleep after being given permission to do so. It uses an on-device artificial intelligence model which records input data, like the usage of screen and device movement, from the device's light and motion sensors. The data is reported at a regular interval (up to 10 minutes) in the background. The sleep-tracking apps do the same process to deliver information about your sleep, however, the detection algorithms of those apps may be inconsistent.

If a user has multiple apps they will independently and continuously check for changes in user activity leading to more battery usage. Since the Sleep API will come built in the Google Play Services, users won't be needing additional sleep-tracking apps to run in the background and get their sleep data. With centralised processing the phone's battery will not suffer.

For this launch, Google has collaborated with Urbandroid, the developer of the popular alarm app, Sleep As Android. “The new Sleep API gives us a fantastic opportunity to track it automatically in the most battery efficient way imaginable,” the team said. Sleep As Android can be downloaded from the Android Store. As mentioned, the app must be granted the Physical Activity Recognition runtime permission from the user to detect sleep, Google said.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Sleep API, Sleep API, Sleep As Android, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
