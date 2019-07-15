Technology News
  Google Shuts Down Blog Management Tool Blog Compass Less Than a Year After Its Launch

Google Shuts Down Blog Management Tool Blog Compass Less Than a Year After Its Launch

Blog Compass was only available for Indian users.

Updated: 15 July 2019 12:42 IST
Google Shuts Down Blog Management Tool Blog Compass Less Than a Year After Its Launch

Photo Credit: Google Play

Google has pulled the plug on its blog management tool 'Blog Compass', after barely a year of its launch. Blog Compass is an app that essentially helped bloggers to manage their site and find topics to write about. It could connect to sites running either WordPress or Blogger and provided the owner with insights into trending topics and a centralised dashboard for analytics or comments.

“Blog compass is an app that helps bloggers manage their site and find topics to write about,” Google explains in the Google Play description of the app. “Blog Compass suggests trending topics based on your interests and posting history. You can track site stats, approve comments, and read tips for how to make your blog more successful all in one place. The app is compatible with blogs using Blogger.com, WordPress.com, or self hosted WordPress blogs using the Jetpack plugin.”

While Blog Compass is still available to download from the Play Store, opening it now only displays a goodbye message, the Android Police reported on Sunday.

According to user reviews, the app was already having issues as early as October 2018.

"Many people were unable to sign in with a Google account and the last report was as late as last month. According to the Google Play Store, Blog Compass achieved somewhere between 10,000-50,000 installs," the report added.

Blog Compass remained in beta for its entire existence and was only available for Indian users.

Comments

Honor Smartphones
Google Shuts Down Blog Management Tool Blog Compass Less Than a Year After Its Launch
