Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web

Google Shopping was introduced in 2019 to rival Amazon.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 April 2021 13:30 IST
Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web

Photo Credit: Google

Google Shopping will now only be available on mobile and desktop Web browsers

Highlights
  • Google Shopping app is not available on Play store anymore
  • Google Shopping’s app and Web version have a similar interface
  • Google intends to conserve its engineering resources

Google Shopping will not be available as an app on mobile devices. However, its Web Version will still be available. The software giant recently confirmed that it is ending support for the Shopping app on Android and iOS. The app will work for a couple of months and then will be completely shut down. Google Shopping was introduced to rival the likes of Amazon where shoppers will be shown links to websites from where they can purchase the products they want.

The shutdown was first spotted by XDA Developers. Gadgets 360 was also not able to download the Google Shopping app from Google Play store on any of our Android smartphones. Google confirmed to 9to5Google, “Within the next few weeks, we'll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab. We'll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app, that make it easy for people to discover and shop for the products they love.”

Google Shopping's mobile app and Web version have a similar interface and experience so it can be understood why Google may want to kill the app altogether. The move comes as Google intends to conserve its engineering resources.

The Home feed on Google Shopping provides users with recommended products that it feels they might be interested in. Saved tab shows products that users have added to their wishlist and Notifications tab shows users updates on orders and promotions. Cart tab directs users to start their purchase process.

Launched in July 2019 for users in the US and in December for users in India, Google Shopping was created to rival Amazon. However, Google doesn't want to create its own warehouses to stock products, rather it points shoppers to handful of selected retailers like Costco and Target. Later that year, Google added new features like customer care support, price track, local shops stock list, the option to buy directly from Google, among others.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Shopping, Android, iOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Video Teasers Leak Hinting at Imminent Launch


Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
  
