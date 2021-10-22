Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Search Adds Feature to Make Learning New Words a Daily Habit on Its App

Google Search Adds Feature to Make Learning New Words a Daily Habit on Its App

Google app users can sign up to receive daily notifications with new words and facts.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 October 2021 13:15 IST
Google Search Adds Feature to Make Learning New Words a Daily Habit on Its App

Photo Credit: Google

Google Search’s new feature is currently only available in English

Highlights
  • Google Search gets a new daily word notification feature
  • New Google Search feature is aimed to expand the vocabulary of users
  • New feature is available on both Android and iOS apps

Google is introducing a new feature to expand vocabulary and increase language proficiency of users. The Internet giant has added a new feature on its app that lets users learn a new word every day. The latest feature allows users to sign up to get daily notifications with a new word every day and some interesting facts behind it to stoke the curiosity of users. Additionally, Google says as per Google Trends, “introvert” followed by “integrity” were the top-searched English definitions worldwide in September.

Google on October 21 announced the new Google Search feature via a blog post. With the Google app on your phone, you can sign up to receive daily notifications that help you master new words and some of the interesting facts about them using the latest addition. Users can open the Google app on their smartphones to look up the definition of any English word. Once the user search a definition, entries will appear with a 'bell' icon on the top-right corner. Clicking the icon will activate the feature. The update is currently limited to the Google app on phone.

The Google Search feature that assists users to learn new words is right now only available in English. Google says there are words tailored to both English learners and fluent speakers alike. Soon, users will be able to choose different difficulty levels for the choice of words as well.

Google has added multiple new features for its platforms recently. In a similar development, the search giant introduced an instrument tuner to its search engine earlier this month. The handy tool lets users tune a guitar using the microphone of their device. The inbuilt tuner works like any other guitar tuning app. The instrument tuner can be accessed by simply typing "Google tuner" in the Google Search bar.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Search, Google Update, Google App, Google Search Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Huawei Watch GT 3 With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched, FreeBuds Lipstick With Fashionable Charging Case Also Unveield

Related Stories

Google Search Adds Feature to Make Learning New Words a Daily Habit on Its App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  2. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Hisense Brings 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs to India: All Details
  7. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  8. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  9. Dune Movie Review: Epic, Brave, but Mightily Flawed
  10. Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search Adds Feature to Make Learning New Words a Daily Habit on Its App
  2. Huawei Watch GT 3 With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched, FreeBuds Lipstick With Fashionable Charging Case Also Unveield
  3. PUBG: New State Release Date in India and More Than 200 Countries Globally Set for November 11
  4. Former SpaceX Engineers Designing Nuclear Microreactor as 'Clean Energy Alternative to Fossil Fuels'
  5. REvil: Governments Said to Turn Tables on Ransomware Gang by Pushing It Offline
  6. Snap Shares Plunge 25 percent as Apple Privacy Changes Hit Advertising Business
  7. PayPal Said to Be in $45-Billion Bid for Pinterest
  8. Segway Launches Mecha Kit That Turns Ninebot Scooters Into Water Bullet-Blasting Machines
  9. Google Meet Adds Audio Video Lock Feature to Help Hosts Mute Participants During Calls
  10. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of October 28 Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com