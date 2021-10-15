Google Search is undergoing a change that will allow users to continuously scroll results on mobile devices. With the latest update, Google Search on mobile will automatically list out more results when users scroll to the bottom of a results page. The new feature released by the search giant will eliminate the need to click on a button to get more results while going through a set of Google Search results on mobile. Continuous scrolling will be initially available in the Google mobile app for both iOS and Android in the US.

Google announced the debut of continuous scrolling via a blog post on Thursday. Google said that it is making browsing search results more seamless and intuitive with the introduction of continuous scrolling on mobile devices. With the latest update, when the user reaches the bottom of a search results page on their phone, the next set of results will automatically load with relevant details without having to click the see more button on the search window. The new Google Search feature will benefit people who usually browse multiple pages to see additional search results.

Google confirmed that the new update is beginning to gradually roll out for most English searches on mobile in the United States starting October 14.

Google has been bringing updates to its apps at regular intervals. Earlier this year, the search giant launched a redesign of the Google Search results page on mobile to make the searching easy and quick for users. The five major aspects of the redesign were — bringing information into focus, making text easier to read, creating more breathing room, using colour to highlight what's important, and leaning into the “Googley” feeling.

Similarly, Google added an instrument tuner to its search engine recently that allows users to tune a guitar without the need of any app. The new inbuilt tuner works like any other guitar tuning app available on different app stores by using the microphone of the device. The feature is now live and people can access the tuner by simply typing "Google tuner" in the Google Search bar.