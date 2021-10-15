Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Search Results Will Now Be Displayed in a Continuous Scroll on Mobile

Google Search Results Will Now Be Displayed in a Continuous Scroll on Mobile

Google Search on mobile will show more results when users scroll to the bottom of a results page with the new update.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 October 2021 17:50 IST
Google Search Results Will Now Be Displayed in a Continuous Scroll on Mobile

Continuous scrolling will eliminate the need to click the See more button on mobile

Highlights
  • Continuous scrolling is coming to Google Search on mobile devices
  • Continuous scrolling will launch in the US initially
  • The Google Search change will be available for both iOS and Android

Google Search is undergoing a change that will allow users to continuously scroll results on mobile devices. With the latest update, Google Search on mobile will automatically list out more results when users scroll to the bottom of a results page. The new feature released by the search giant will eliminate the need to click on a button to get more results while going through a set of Google Search results on mobile. Continuous scrolling will be initially available in the Google mobile app for both iOS and Android in the US.

Google announced the debut of continuous scrolling via a blog post on Thursday. Google said that it is making browsing search results more seamless and intuitive with the introduction of continuous scrolling on mobile devices. With the latest update, when the user reaches the bottom of a search results page on their phone, the next set of results will automatically load with relevant details without having to click the see more button on the search window. The new Google Search feature will benefit people who usually browse multiple pages to see additional search results.

Google confirmed that the new update is beginning to gradually roll out for most English searches on mobile in the United States starting October 14.

Google has been bringing updates to its apps at regular intervals. Earlier this year, the search giant launched a redesign of the Google Search results page on mobile to make the searching easy and quick for users. The five major aspects of the redesign were — bringing information into focus, making text easier to read, creating more breathing room, using colour to highlight what's important, and leaning into the “Googley” feeling.

Similarly, Google added an instrument tuner to its search engine recently that allows users to tune a guitar without the need of any app. The new inbuilt tuner works like any other guitar tuning app available on different app stores by using the microphone of the device. The feature is now live and people can access the tuner by simply typing "Google tuner" in the Google Search bar.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Search, Google Search Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Q3s Set to Launch on October 19, Teased to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Adaptive 144Hz Refresh Rate

Related Stories

Google Search Results Will Now Be Displayed in a Continuous Scroll on Mobile
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Match Live Online
  2. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  3. Lenovo Tab 6 5G With Snapdragon 690 5G SoC Goes Official
  4. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  5. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
  6. Apple Watch Series 7 Set to Go on Sale in India Today
  7. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  8. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Apple MacBook Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search Results Will Now Be Displayed in a Continuous Scroll on Mobile
  2. Realme Q3s Set to Launch on October 19, Teased to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Adaptive 144Hz Refresh Rate
  3. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped, May Be Priced Same as OnePlus 8T
  4. Cryptocurrency: US SEC May Approve Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Very Soon, Hints Tweet
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date Tipped for January 11
  6. Audible Plus Announced; Will Offer Members Access to Thousands of Audiobooks, Podcasts at No Extra Cost
  7. Lenovo Tab 6 5G With 10.3-Inch Display, Snapdragon 690 5G SoC Launched
  8. Apple Targeted Over New App Store Payment System Regulation in South Korea
  9. Bose SoundLink Flex Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Build, 12-Hour Battery Launched
  10. Facebook Pressed on COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation by US State Attorneys General
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com