Google Says Won't Build AI Tools for Oil and Gas Drillers Following Greenpeace Report

Greenpeace said Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have been undermining their own climate change pledges by partnering with major oil companies.

Updated: 20 May 2020 11:16 IST
Google said it will honor all existing contracts with its customers, but didn't specify what companies

Highlights
  • Google said it will honor all existing contracts with its customers
  • Amazon declined to comment on the Greenpeace report
  • Microsoft published a blog statement but didn't address Greenpeace claims

Google says it will no longer build custom artificial intelligence tools for speeding up oil and gas extraction, separating itself from cloud computing rivals Microsoft and Amazon.

A statement from the company Tuesday followed a Greenpeace report that documents how the three tech giants are using AI and computing power to help oil companies find and access oil and gas deposits in the US and around the world.

The environmentalist group says Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have been undermining their own climate change pledges by partnering with major oil companies including Shell, BP, Chevron, and ExxonMobil that have looked for new technology to get more oil and gas out of the ground.

But the group applauded Google on Tuesday for taking a step away from those deals.

“While Google still has a few legacy contracts with oil and gas firms, we welcome this indication from Google that it will no longer build custom solutions for upstream oil and gas extraction,” said Elizabeth Jardim, senior corporate campaigner for Greenpeace USA.

Google said it will honor all existing contracts with its customers, but didn't specify what companies. A Google cloud executive had earlier in May revealed the new policy during a video interview.

Greenpeace's report says Microsoft appears to be leading the way with the most oil and contracts, “offering AI capabilities in all phases of oil production.” Amazon's contracts are more focused on pipelines, shipping, and fuel storage, according to the report. Their tools have been deployed to speed up shale extraction, especially from the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico.

Some of the contracts have led to internal protests by employees who are pushing their companies to do more to combat climate change.

Amazon declined to comment on the Greenpeace report, but pointed to wording on its website that said "the energy industry should have access to the same technologies as other industries.”

Microsoft published a blog statement Tuesday that didn't address Greenpeace's claims but emphasised the company's commitment to remove from the air all the carbon it has ever emitted by 2050.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
