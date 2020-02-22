Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Says Don't Sideload Play Store, Gmail, YouTube on New Huawei Devices

Google Says Don't Sideload Play Store, Gmail, YouTube on New Huawei Devices

Sideloaded Google apps will not work reliably because Google does not allow these services to run on uncertified devices.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 22 February 2020 13:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Says Don't Sideload Play Store, Gmail, YouTube on New Huawei Devices

Hauwei phones launched after May 16, 2019 are not Play Protect certified

Highlights
  • Huawei's new smartphones lack the Google Mobile Services (GMS) core
  • Lack of GMS means they don't come with Google apps like Gmail and Maps
  • Huawei phones currently ship with the Huawei Mobiles Services (HMS) core

In a warning to new Huawei smartphone users, Google has advised not to sideload Google's apps and services like Gmail and YouTube as these were not available for preload or sideload on new Huawei devices.

On May 16, 2019, the US government placed Huawei on its Entity List. This government action prohibits all US companies, including Google, from collaborating with Huawei.

It means that Google is prohibited from working with Huawei on new device models or providing Google's apps including Gmail, Maps, YouTube, the Play Store and others for preload or download on these devices.

"To protect user data privacy, security, and safeguard the overall experience, the Google Play Store, Google Play Protect, and Google's core apps (including Gmail, YouTube, Maps, and others) are only available on Play Protect certified devices," Tristan Ostrowski, Android and Play Legal Director, said in a statement on Friday.

The US law currently allows Google to only work with Huawei on device models available to the public on or before May 16, 2019.

"Because of the government restrictions, new Huawei device models made available to the public after May 16, 2019 have not been able to go through the security process nor will they have Play Protect preloaded. As a result, they are considered 'uncertified' and will not be able to utilize Google's apps and services," the US tech giant explained.

In addition, sideloaded Google apps will not work reliably because "we do not allow these services to run on uncertified devices where security may be compromised".

Sideloading Google's apps also carries a high risk of installing an app that has been altered or tampered with in ways that can compromise user security.

Meanwhile, reiterating the commitment to develop its own ecosystem, a Huawei executive said earlier this month said that the company may not use Google Mobile Services (GMS) for its future phones even if a trade ban limiting its use is lifted.

Huawei Executive Fred Wangfei said the main reason Huawei does not want to go back to Google Mobile Services even after the ban is lifted is that there is no guarantee such a ban would not be imposed again.

As a replacement to the Google Mobile Services, the Chinese giant is building the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), and has developed its own operating system called HarmonyOS.

Under the terms of the previous US trade ban, Google was barred from selling Android license to Huawei, meaning its phones could use the base open-source code, but would not have access to the all-important Play Store and Google apps.

A temporary licence was issued which allows Google to support and update the Android OS currently running on existing Huawei devices. However, the trade ban has affected the development of future products.

The Huawei P40 series, expected in March, could come with Huawei Mobile Services.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Google, Gmail, YouTube
Shopify to Join Facebook-Led Libra Currency Group
Oppo A31 Tipped to Launch in India Next Week, Sale Offers Tipped

Related Stories

Google Says Don't Sideload Play Store, Gmail, YouTube on New Huawei Devices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PhonePe, Google Pay May Be Hit by NPCI's New Zero UPI Interchange, PSP Fees
  2. Xiaomi Set to Launch New Headphones in India on February 25
  3. Poco X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Netflix Offers First Month in India for Rs. 5 in New Test
  5. Private WhatsApp Group Chat Invite Links Were Available on Google Search
  6. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. iQoo 3 Design Revealed in Official Video That Confirms Camera Specifications
  9. Tecno Camon 15, Camon 15 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Oppo Watch's Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection Teased by Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A31 Tipped to Launch in India Next Week, Sale Offers Tipped
  2. Google Says Don't Sideload Play Store, Gmail, YouTube on New Huawei Devices
  3. Shopify to Join Facebook-Led Libra Currency Group
  4. Facebook, Google, Others' Encryption Said to Be Threatened by Planned New US Bill
  5. Friends Reunion Special to Launch With HBO Max, Reuniting for 25th Anniversary
  6. WhatsApp Group Chat Invite Links Indexed by Google Search, Let Anyone Enter Private Groups
  7. Powerful New Antibiotic Capable of Killing Drug-Resistant Bacteria Developed Using AI: Researchers
  8. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Raise $250 Million, Valuing It at $36 Billion: Report
  9. Apple May Soon Let You Set Third-Party Mail, Browser Apps as Default on iOS: Report
  10. iQoo 3 Shown Off in New Video Confirming 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Also Teased in Hands-On Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.