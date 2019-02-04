NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Gmail for Android Reportedly Spotted With 'Inbox by Gmail' Features in Testing

Gmail for Android Reportedly Spotted With 'Inbox by Gmail' Features in Testing

, 04 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Gmail for Android Reportedly Spotted With 'Inbox by Gmail' Features in Testing

Photo Credit: Reddit/ moodio

Google is said to be internally testing some Inbox features in Gmail for Android

Highlights

  • A leaked screenshot reveals bundles and reminders headed to Gmail
  • The alleged screenshot is from a very early design build
  • Google will be shutting down Inbox app next month

Google's Inbox app will formally shut down next month. The company had announced its plans to shut down the email app last year, letting users switch to the Gmail app until the app is taken offline. Google is now reportedly testing a few Inbox features right inside the Gmail for Android app. It appears that Google may bring features such as bundles and reminders to future iterations of Gmail for Android.

A Redditor shared a screenshot of what looks like an internal build of Gmail for Android with a few Inbox features. The screenshot clearly shows the bundles feature that clubs similar emails together.

It has been a popular feature within Inbox and could prove to be useful if it ends up in future Gmail releases. Last year in September, Google announced its plans to kill the Inbox app, and said that it would bring the bundles feature to Gmail.

The screenshot also suggests the possibility of a reminders feature within Gmail for Android. Users may be able to quickly create and schedule reminders right inside Gmail for Android. However, since this seems like an early preview build, it's still too early to speculate if these features will make it to the final build anytime soon.

According to the Redditor, the screenshot represents a very early design iteration. So far Google hasn't revealed exactly which Inbox features will make it to Gmail's mobile apps.

However, a lot of Inbox features have been seen in Gmail over the last year, including Smart Reply, Nudges, inline attachments, and more. Last week, Gmail's mobile app started receiving Material Theme redesign.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, GMail, Inbox by Gmail
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
PS5 Could Ship With Backwards Compatibility Support, Sony Patent Hints
Pricee
Gmail for Android Reportedly Spotted With 'Inbox by Gmail' Features in Testing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  2. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  3. Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9N, and Others Get Discounts During Flipkart Sale
  4. WhatsApp for iPhone Can Now Be Locked, Unlocked Using Face ID, Touch ID
  5. Bo Peep Returns in Toy Story 4 Teaser Trailer
  6. Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Feature a Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  7. Denied New Phone for Playing PUBG, Mumbai Youth Commits Suicide
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB/ 128GB Variant In the Works, Xiaomi CEO Hints
  9. Oppo K1 Launch Set for February 6 in India: What You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.