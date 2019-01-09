NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Reportedly Bringing Dark Mode Soon to Chrome for Android

, 09 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Reportedly Bringing Dark Mode Soon to Chrome for Android

Google is also said to be working to bring a systemwide dark to Android

Highlights

  • Dark mode helps with the battery life on smartphones
  • The details of Chrome for Android dark mode are a mystery right now
  • Chrome for Windows is expected to soon get dark mode as well

Google seems to be working to bring a dark mode to its Chrome web browser on Android, revealed a recent code commit in Chromium Gerrit. It is expected to be similar to what the company already offers in the developmental Canary version of Chrome for Windows. It is unclear when exactly the Android version dark mode will be released to the public. The news of Chrome for Android dark mode comes just days after a leak revealed the Mountain View-based company is apparently working to finally bring a systemwide dark mode to Android with the next major release of the platform.

According to a report in 9To5Google, a commit posted in the Chromium Gerrit revealed that Google has started working on a dark mode for the Android version of Chrome.

“This patch adds a build flag and an experiment flag for the dark mode experiment,” wrote Becky Zhou, a Chromium project member, in the commit description. Neither the barebones description nor any of replies seem to reveal much about the feature, the mention of the experiment flag does indicate that it might take a while for the dark mode to finally appear in the Play Store version of the browser. It also remains to be seen if Google's implementation of the dark mode will have some to deal with the content as well, like Samsung's Android Browser does by rendering the website in a dark grey theme.

Earlier, a post on Chromium bug tracker had revealed that Google has apparently decided to include a system-wide dark mode in Android Q. The company has been quietly adding native dark mode support to more and more of its apps over the last year, getting them ready of launch of the system-wide dark mode.

Dark mode is an often-requested feature by the consumers as it helps with the battery life on devices with an OELD screen and is easier on the eyes.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Google, Chrome, Chrome for Android
Apple ‘Will Announce New Services This Year,’ Says Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Confident of Prospects Despite Naysayers
Pricee
Google Reportedly Bringing Dark Mode Soon to Chrome for Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  2. Huawei Y9 (2019) India Launch Set for Tomorrow
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India
  4. Audio Technica to Take on Bose and Sony With These New Wireless Headphones
  5. ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z to Receive Discounts on Flipkart
  6. Dell Updates G7, G5 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics at CES
  7. KhaaliJeb Is a New UPI Payments App That Wants to Appeal to Students
  8. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Phone a Day Before Launch, Tips Camera Details
  9. Panasonic GZ2000 4K HDR OLED TV Launched at CES 2019
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.