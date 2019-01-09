Google Reportedly Bringing Dark Mode Soon to Chrome for Android

Google seems to be working to bring a dark mode to its Chrome web browser on Android, revealed a recent code commit in Chromium Gerrit. It is expected to be similar to what the company already offers in the developmental Canary version of Chrome for Windows. It is unclear when exactly the Android version dark mode will be released to the public. The news of Chrome for Android dark mode comes just days after a leak revealed the Mountain View-based company is apparently working to finally bring a systemwide dark mode to Android with the next major release of the platform.

According to a report in 9To5Google, a commit posted in the Chromium Gerrit revealed that Google has started working on a dark mode for the Android version of Chrome.

“This patch adds a build flag and an experiment flag for the dark mode experiment,” wrote Becky Zhou, a Chromium project member, in the commit description. Neither the barebones description nor any of replies seem to reveal much about the feature, the mention of the experiment flag does indicate that it might take a while for the dark mode to finally appear in the Play Store version of the browser. It also remains to be seen if Google's implementation of the dark mode will have some to deal with the content as well, like Samsung's Android Browser does by rendering the website in a dark grey theme.

Earlier, a post on Chromium bug tracker had revealed that Google has apparently decided to include a system-wide dark mode in Android Q. The company has been quietly adding native dark mode support to more and more of its apps over the last year, getting them ready of launch of the system-wide dark mode.

Dark mode is an often-requested feature by the consumers as it helps with the battery life on devices with an OELD screen and is easier on the eyes.