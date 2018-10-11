NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Ends Support for Reply Android App That Offered Contextual Responses for Third Party Apps

Google Ends Support for Reply Android App That Offered Contextual Responses for Third-Party Apps

, 11 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Ends Support for Reply Android App That Offered Contextual Responses for Third-Party Apps

Photo Credit: Android Police

Google Reply app was launched in February, and was in testing ever since

Highlights

  • Google's Reply app was available in beta for Android users
  • Google has now ended support for the app
  • It was born out of Google's Area 120 division

Google introduced a new app called 'Reply' earlier this year for its Android users, with an aim to expand Allo's Smart Reply feature to native as well as third party apps. The app has been in testing since February, and now the company has sent out an email to its beta testers that the app is being put to rest. The app was born out of Google's Area 120 division - an arm that specialises in experimental products.

The search giant has now sent out an email to beta testers, confirming that it is ending support for Reply. The email (as reported by The Verge) reads, "As you know, Reply was an experiment, and that experiment has now ended. While it might still work for the next few months, you may encounter bugs, or see that the suggestions aren't as good," Google wrote in an email to beta testers." Google says that it is likely to include its learning from 'Reply' into Gmail's Smart Compose and Smart Reply services.

Reply used contextual machine learning to offer the best possible replies for message notifications from any third-party app - be it Slack, Hangouts, or Messenger. The report says that Reply often reproduced bland responses lacking appropriate tone, and also tended to offer 'I love you' as the default third response regardless of what the conversation context is.

While Reply's time has come to an end, expect to see shadows of it in Gmail's Smart Compose or Android Messages' Smart Reply in the future. Google is reportedly working on rolling out Gboard smart reply suggestions as well, for notifications of various apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and more. This will work with the quick reply button that usually succeeds a message in the notification panel.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Microsoft Makes 60,000 Patents Open Source in Bid to Help Linux, Joins Open Invention Network
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Weapons Behave Differently in Blackout and Multiplayer: Treyarch
Billion Capture Plus
Google Ends Support for Reply Android App That Offered Contextual Responses for Third-Party Apps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3.1 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. New Nokia Phone's India Launch Expected Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Poco F2 Tipped by Flipkart, 70 Percent Buyback Offered on Poco F1
  4. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  5. Google Pixel 3 vs OnePlus 6 vs iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  6. Yu Yuphoria Smart TV With 40-Inch Full-HD Panel Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) With 4 Rear Cameras Expected to Launch Today
  8. Realme 2 Pro Review
  9. Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone With 4G VoLTE, KaiOS Launched in India
  10. Skullcandy Venue With Active Noise Cancellation Tech Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.