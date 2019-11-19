Technology News
Google Removes 'Anti-India App' From Play Store on Punjab Chief Minister's Demand

The 2020 Sikh Referendum app is no longer available via the Google Play Store in India.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 18:20 IST
Google Removes 'Anti-India App' From Play Store on Punjab Chief Minister's Demand

Acceding to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's demand, IT giant Google has removed the secessionist, anti-India mobile application '2020 Sikh Referendum' from its Play Store, state officials said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said this app was not available any more on Google Play Store for mobile users in India.

The Chief Minister, who had also urged the Central government to persuade Google in the matter, had asked the Director-General of Police to coordinate with Central security agencies to tackle the threat resulting from the launch of the app, created by 'ICETECH'.

The app had asked the general public to register themselves to vote in the 'Punjab Referendum 2020 Khalistan'.

A website with the address of www.yes2khalistan.org was also launched on the same lines for the same purpose.

The Cyber Crime Centre of the Bureau of Investigation of Punjab had moved to get the app removed from the Google Play Store and the website blocked for usage in India.

On November 8, a notice under Section 79 (3) B of the Information Technology Act was sent to the Google for removal of the mobile application, added the spokesperson.

Comments

Further reading: Google, Play Store, 2020 Sikh Referendum
Google Removes 'Anti-India App' From Play Store on Punjab Chief Minister's Demand
Comment
 
 

