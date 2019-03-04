Technology News

Google Refuses to Remove Controversial Saudi App 'Absher'

, 04 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Refuses to Remove Controversial Saudi App 'Absher'

Highlights

  • The government app lets men track and control women who travel
  • US Congresswoman Jackie Speier had called for the removal of the app
  • Speier called Google's response "deeply unsatisfactory"

Google has refused to pull out a controversial government app from Saudi Arabia which lets men track and control women who travel, saying it does not violate its Play Store policies.

According to a report in the Business Insider on Sunday, the tech giant told the office of California Democrat Representative Jackie Speier, who had called for the removal of the app called "Absher", that the app does not violate its terms of service.

The US Representatives Speier, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and 11 others have demanded that Apple and Google must both remove the app.

Speier called Google's response "deeply unsatisfactory".

"The responses received so far from Apple and Google are deeply unsatisfactory. As of today, the Absher app remains available in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store even though they can easily remove it," Speier was quoted as saying.

Apple was yet to announce its decision.

Absher allows Saudi users to access government services and also offers features which allow "Saudi men to grant and rescind travel permission for women and to set up SMS alerts for when women use their passports".

An earlier report suggested Saudi men could use the app to control female dependents.

Human rights groups such as Amnesty International have also criticised Google and Apple for allowing the app on their platforms.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Saudi Arabia
Steven Spielberg Wants Netflix Out of Oscars, Draws Criticism and Support
Pricee
Google Refuses to Remove Controversial Saudi App 'Absher'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
  2. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched
  3. OnePlus 7 Leaked Renders Tip Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. Boat Stone 650 Wireless Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 1,899
  5. Realme 3 India Launch Begins: Live Updates
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro China Launch Set for March 18, Teased to Have ‘Surprises’
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  8. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Steven Spielberg Wants Netflix Out of Oscars, Draws Criticism and Support
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.