Google Recorder Web app is live and it allows you to get real-time transcriptions of audio recordings. The AI-based Recorder app was released with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in 2019, making its way to older Pixel smartphone models by December the same year. Now, Pixel users will be able to see transcriptions for their recordings on the Web app as well. The Web app allows you to “Share, play, and search your audio” and the URL for this is different from the recorder.withgoogle.com webpage.

The Recorder Web app is now live at recorder.google.com and it allows you to share, play, and search through your recorded audio files. It shows recordings that have been backed up from the Recorder app on Google Pixel phones. The Recorder app is available for Pixel 2 and beyond and uses AI to show real-time transcriptions of audio recordings. With the Pixel 5, the app was updated to allow editing and sharing on social media platforms. However, as of now, it is unclear if these additional features will be available on the Web app.

The interface for the Recorder Web app has a seek bar at the bottom along with play/ pause button, rewind and jump forward buttons, volume control, and what seems to be an option to change the layout of the recording.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Recorder for Web requires Pixel users to update the app on their phones to be able to start uploading content to the cloud, that can then be accessed from the Web app. The report also points out that the Web app will not let users record audio but will only transcribe the audio recorded and uploaded from a Pixel phone.

The idea of a desktop interface is to allow users to more conveniently sort through long recordings that may not be ideal on a phone's display. It would also make seeking (or scrolling) through the recording much easier.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.