Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Takes 'Bolo' App Global as 'Read Along' to Help Kids With Reading, Comprehension Skills

Google Takes 'Bolo' App Global as 'Read Along' to Help Kids With Reading, Comprehension Skills

Read Along app helps kids learn to read using speech recognition technology.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 8 May 2020 17:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Takes 'Bolo' App Global as 'Read Along' to Help Kids With Reading, Comprehension Skills

Read Along was launched in India as Bolo in March 2019

Highlights
  • Google launched Read Along in over 180 countries
  • The app was launched as Bolo in March 2019
  • The app helps kids practice reading

Google on Thursday launched Read Along Android app that will help children aged five years or more to practice reading. Early access to the app is now available in more than 180 countries worldwide. The new app is based on Bolo, a speech-based reading-tutor app that was launched in India by Google in March last year. Read Along uses speech recognition technology to guide the children as they read the text. The app (and Bolo in India) is now available in nine languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Google said that after receiving positive feedback from parents in India, Google has brought the app with a new name to people across the world. The app continues to be called Bolo in India. The company has also provided an in-app reading buddy called Diya. With the use of text-to-speech and speech recognition technology, Diya checks whether a student is able to read properly or not. It also gives them verbal and visual feedback while they are reading the story. Learners can also ask Diya for help at any time.

The app has many stories from across the world with games in between as well as badges to motivate the children to learn more. Parents can also create multiple profiles for multiple learners to keep track of individual progress.

Further, Google has mentioned that the company has taken care of the privacy and safety of the children in this app. It says that after downloading the app and stories, the app works offline without Internet. However, parents can download more stories via the Internet.

The company also says that Read Along analyses voice data on the device itself rather than sending it to Google servers.

This is one of the moves by Google focused on learning at the time of coronavirus crisis. The company previously launched YouTube Learning to help students and educators who are staying at home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Bolo, Read Along, Diya
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Redmi 9 Surfaces on Xiaomi’s RF Exposure Webpage, Launch Imminent
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro

Related Stories

Google Takes 'Bolo' App Global as 'Read Along' to Help Kids With Reading, Comprehension Skills
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India
  3. Popular Google Doodle Games Brings the Classic Pac-Man Game
  4. Amazon Has Renewed Four More Shots Please! for a Third Season
  5. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  6. New Poco Products to Launch on May 12, Poco F2 Series Expected
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
  8. Poco M2 Pro Rumoured to Be in the Works With Codename ‘Gram’
  9. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to Go on Sale in India Starting May 10
#Latest Stories
  1. Aarogya Setu: Kerala High Court Seeks Government Reply Over Challenge to Mandatory App
  2. Google Takes 'Bolo' App Global as 'Read Along' to Help Kids With Reading, Comprehension Skills
  3. Mi 10 vs OnePlus 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Realme X3 With 60x SuperZoom Teased, May Launch in India Soon
  5. Redmi 9 Surfaces on Xiaomi’s RF Exposure Webpage, Launch Imminent
  6. MIUI 12 Global Launch Expected on May 19
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21s Alleged Promo Video Surfaces Online, Camera Features Tipped
  8. Uber Investment Deepens Ties With Scooter Startup Lime
  9. China's New Spacecraft Returns to Earth: Official
  10. Popular Google Doodle Games Series Continues With Pac-Man, Urging You to Stay and Play at Home
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com