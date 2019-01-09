NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Pulls 85 Fake Apps Downloaded 9 Million Times From Play Store Over Adware: Trend Micro

Google Pulls 85 Fake Apps Downloaded 9 Million Times From Play Store Over Adware: Trend Micro

, 09 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pulls 85 Fake Apps Downloaded 9 Million Times From Play Store Over Adware: Trend Micro

Trend Micro informed Google of these fake apps

Highlights

  • These fake apps, once downloaded, showed ads every 15-30 minutes
  • Some apps showed ads every time the phone was unlocked
  • 85 such fake apps were removed from the Play Store

Google has removed as many as 85 fake apps from the Play Store after Trend Micro reported that they were malicious and contained common adware behaviour. These apps are disguised as game apps, or TV or remote control apps, and had been downloaded a total of 9 million times. These apps, after being downloaded, reportedly infected victims' smartphones with ads, and the only way to get rid of them is to uninstall the app or in some cases, flashing the phone.

Trend Micro, in its report, says that these 85 fake apps were made live on the Play Store through several developer accounts and have different APK certification public keys, but they exhibit similar behaviours and share the same code. After Google was informed of this misbehaviour, the tech giant was swift in suspending all of these apps. One particular app - Easy Universal TV Remote - had been downloaded almost 5 million times in total, and the listing's comments section was filled with complaints.

In its testing, the research analyst firm found that these apps had common call-to-action buttons, and pressing each button within the app popped up ads. These apps throw full-screen ads when the app is first launched; any call-to-action button or any app-related buttons is pressed within the app. The adware-infected app then informs the user that it is loading or buffering, and after a few seconds, it disappears from the user's screen and hides its icon on the device. The fake app stays hidden but continues to run in the background throwing full-screen ads every 15 or 30 minutes. Some ads also show a full-screen ad every time the user unlocks their phone.

The report states that "while the fake apps can be removed manually via the phone's app uninstall feature, it can be difficult to get there when full-screen ads show up every 15 or 30 minutes or each time a user unlocks the device's screen."

This PDF File comprising the full list of the 85 fake apps can be found here. If you happen to have any of these apps downloaded on your device, we recommend you uninstall them right away to remove the annoying ads that may have been cropping on your device. If you are unable to uninstall them, a factory reset should be considered. Remember to back up your data in this case, as it deletes all device data.

These particular fake apps were solely made to inflate ad revenue for interested parties, and did not do the job they were marketed to do. We advise you read reviews and comments before installing any unknown app from Google Play.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Google, Adware, Apps, Trend Micro, Easy Universal TV Remote
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Tesla Sued by Parents of Teen Killed in Florida Crash
CES 2019: Move Aside Backseat Driver! New Tech Monitors You Inside Car
Pricee
Google Pulls 85 Fake Apps Downloaded 9 Million Times From Play Store Over Adware: Trend Micro
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  2. Audio Technica to Take on Bose and Sony With These New Wireless Headphones
  3. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Phone a Day Before Launch, Tips Camera Details
  4. Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India
  5. ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z to Receive Discounts on Flipkart
  6. Dell Updates G7, G5 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics at CES
  7. Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Says Samuel L. Jackson
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 8,999
  9. Oppo R15 Pro With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Panasonic GZ2000 4K HDR OLED TV Launched at CES 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.