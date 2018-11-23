NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Pulls 13 Android Apps Installed Over 500,000 Times Containing Malware: Report

Google Pulls 13 Android Apps Installed Over 500,000 Times Containing Malware: Report

, 23 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pulls 13 Android Apps Installed Over 500,000 Times Containing Malware: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Lukas Stefanko

Two out of the 13 apps with malware were 'trending' on Google Play Store, the researcher found

Highlights

  • Android devices found to have been affected by malware disguised as apps
  • Over 500,000 users were duped into downloading Android malware
  • The apps are no longer listed on the Play Store

Google is said to have removed 13 apps from Google Play after a security researcher found that the apps were installing malware on devices. More than half a million Android users have downloaded and installed malicious apps on their devices, the researcher claimed. The apps not only showed no legitimate functionality but also hid in the handsets to make it easier to install malware. Interestingly, two of these apps had also featured under the 'trending' section on the store. These apps, listed as car and truck driving simulations, are no longer available on the Play Store.

In a tweet, ESET security researcher Lukas Stefanko revealed details about the 13 malicious apps discovered in the Google Play Store. He claimed that these apps containing Android malware were downloaded over 560,000 times. Interestingly, all the apps listed a single developer named Luiz Pinto. These apps were essentially disguised as games, but did not work and rather crashed everytime a user tried to launch them. As mentioned, two of these apps are said to have featured in the Play Store's trending section before Google pulled them.

Some of these Android apps include a truck simulator, fire truck simulator, luxury car driving simulator among others, and the thumbnail images show graphics identical to most legitimate gaming apps. According to Stefanko, the discovered apps would hide themselves and their icons after users launched them. Also, they would be asked to install additional APK called 'Game Center', even though they did not have any legitimate functionality. The researcher has also posted some videos demonstrating how the apps would work.

It is not the first time that a huge number of Android users have been affected by malicious apps containing malware. Last year, an auto-clicking adware called Judy was discovered on 41 apps and said to have affected between 8.5 million and 36.5 million Android devices. Also, another botnet malware called FalseGuide had reportedly infected millions of Android devices via Google Play.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Store, Apps, Google Apps, Android, Android Apps, Gaming Apps, Malware
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2018: Workers in Spain Go on Strike
NASA Scientists Concerned About Toilet Microbes on ISS
Pricee
Google Pulls 13 Android Apps Installed Over 500,000 Times Containing Malware: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specs
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Sells Over 6 Lakh Units in Its First Sale in India
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Renders Leaked, India Launch Tipped for December
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale: Jio and Other Launch Offers Detailed
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
  7. Ralph Breaks the Internet Is Smart, Self-Aware, and a Successful Sequel
  8. Black Friday Sales: Our Top Picks From the Deals Available Right Now
  9. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A7 (2018)
  10. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.