Google Podcasts has finally made its debut on Apple's iOS. The iOS version of Google Podcasts sports the same new design that is rolling out to the Android users. Google also announced that update Android version rollout will complete by this week. Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether Apple iPad users will receive the iPadOS-version of Google Podcasts or not. iPhone users in India can download the app via Apple's App Store. Google is also bringing support for subscriptions on Google Podcasts Web version.

The launch of Google Podcasts app comes at a time when people across the globe are working from home to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Google in a note further explained that the new look will "make it easier" for the users to discover podcasts while simultaneously allowing them "customise listening."

Detailing the app, Google said: "The Home tab features a feed of new episodes and gives you quick access to your subscribed shows. When you select an episode you want to listen to, you'll now see topics or people covered in that podcast, and you can easily jump to Google Search to learn more."

On the new Explore tab, the company added that this section will display new shows and episode recommendations based on the users' interests. The podcast listeners can further "browse popular podcasts in categories such as comedy, sports, and news," in this section.

Google Podcasts app on iOS also allows users to queue up and auto-download episodes. The same feature is also just debuting on Android version of the app.

Meanwhile, iPad users can also download the iOS version of Google Podcasts, as it is still unclear when will the company launch a specific iPadOS compatible version.

Additionally, Google has announced that it is adding support for subscriptions on the Web version of Google Podcasts. So now, you can listen to or subscribe to new podcasts using Google Podcasts on Android, iOS, and the Web.