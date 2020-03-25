Google Podcasts app is expected to launch soon on iOS after being available on Android for a couple of years now. Reportedly, the iOS version of the Google Podcasts app that will be available for download from the App Store will work just like it does on Android. It will reportedly feature the same layout, as seen in the recently updated Android version that added the Home, Discover, and Activity tabs on the bottom bar. Google has not confirmed exactly when the app will officially launch on iOS.

The updated Google Podcasts app, as reported by 9to5Google, will have the regular podcasts and some recommendations on the Home page. The Explore and Activity tabs will have functions like history, downloads, and popular/trending podcasts. It is expected to come with the ‘add to queue' and the Auto Downloading options. The new redesign is also expected to reach the Web experience soon.

Talking about the redesign, the Android version of the app has a scrollable carousel of podcasts on the Home page that replace the old grid-layout. The blue marker that indicated new podcasts has been changed to a red dot on the top right corner of the podcast icon. It also adds an ‘add to queue' option which lets users queue up podcasts for uninterrupted listening. The settings page of the app now has an Auto Downloading option for new episodes. The Explore tab lets users browse through new podcasts while the Activity tab lets users manage queues, downloads, and subscriptions, which is a welcome addition.

The updated Android version of Google Podcasts is currently not available to everyone but is expected to reach all users by the end of this week, according to 9to5Google.