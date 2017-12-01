Continuing its annual tradition, Google on Friday announced that the most popular apps, games, music, movies, and books on Google Play India in 2017. Google has also released a list of the top five apps, games, movies, books, TV shows, and music, globally.

Among the listed movies, Dear Zindagi is the most popular movie of the year on Google Play in India. Female characters including Moana and Wonder Woman rounding out the top three among the movies chart this year. On the front of top apps, Photo Editor - Beauty Camera & Photo Filters and Messenger Lite led the race in the country in 2017. Locally-developed Baahubali: The Game has emerged as the most popular game of the year, surpassing international titles like WWE Champions, Super Mario Run, and Pokémon Duel. Notably, Pokémon Go surfaced as the top game last year.

Indian authors reached the top five list of books on Google Play Books in India with memoirs from Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, and Raghuram G. Rajan as the leading slots. In music, the drum-laden Saahore Baahubali by M.M. Keeravaani dominated the Play Music followed by Ik Vaari Aa from Arijit Singh.

Globally, Game of Thrones turned out to be the most popular TV show on Google Play - for the second year in a row, while Rick and Morty and The Walking Dead are on the second and third positions, respectively. Kendrick Lamar has become the most streamed song of this year, while Ed Sheeran's Shape of You is now the second-most streamed song worldwide, whereas His DNA holds the number three spot.

Here, you can check out the complete lists of Google Play's Best of 2017 for the most popular content in India this year, as well as around the globe.

Top Trending Apps of 2017 in India

1. Photo Editor - Beauty Camera & Photo Filters

2. Messenger Lite: Free Calls & Messages

3. Selfie Camera - Beauty Camera & Photo Editor

4. ALTBalaji

5. Paytm Mall: Online Shopping

Most Popular Games of 2017 in India

1. Baahubali: The Game

2. WWE Champions Free Puzzle RPG

3. Super Mario Run

4. Dr. Driving 2

5. Pokémon Duel

Top books of 2017 in India

1. An Unsuitable Boy, by Karan Johar

2. India 2017, by New Media Wing

3. Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, by Rishi Kapoor

4. I Do What I Do, by Raghuram G. Rajan

5. Adiyogi: The Source of Yoga, by Sadhguru

Most Watched Movies of 2017 in India

1. Dear Zindagi

2. Moana

3. Wonder Woman

4. The Boss Baby

5. Doctor Strange

Most Streamed Songs of 2017 in India

1. Saahore Baahubali, by M.M. Keeravaani

2. Ik Vaari Aa, by Arijit Singh

3. Mercy, by Badshah

4. Main Tera Boyfriend, by Arijit Singh

5. Cheez Badi, by Neha Kakkar

Most Popular New Apps of 2017 (Globally)

1. Photo Editor - Beauty Camera & Photo Filters

2. What The Forecast?!!

3. Boomerang

4. TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows

5. Yarn - Chat Fiction

Top Trending New Games of 2017 (Globally)

1. Super Mario Run

2. Bubble Witch 3 Saga

3. Magic Tiles 3

4. CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

5. Ballz

Top Five Streamed Songs of 2017 (Globally)

1. HUMBLE by Kendrick Lamar

2. Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

3. DNA by Kendrick Lamar

4. Mask Off by Future

5. Body Like A Back Road by Sam Hunt

Top Five Movies of 2017 (Globally)

1. Moana (2016)

2. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

3. Wonder Woman (2017)

4. Gurdians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

5. Docker Strange (2016)

Top Five TV Shows of 2017 (Globally)

1. Game of Thrones

2. Rick and Morty

3. The Walking Dead

4. The Big Bang Theory

5. Doctor Who

Top Five Books of 2017

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

2. It by Stephen King

3. The Battlemage by Taran Matharu

4. Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher

5. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline