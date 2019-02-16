Technology News
  Google to Let Preloaded Android Apps Update via Play Store Without Signing In

Google to Let Preloaded Android Apps Update via Play Store Without Signing In

16 February 2019
Google is advising developers to make sure that any updates to their app work properly

Highlights

  • The feature would only apply to devices with Android Lollipop or later
  • It is unclear when the feature will be released
  • The users currently need to sign in their account before updating apps

Google is planning to roll-out a functionality that would auto-update preloaded apps via Google Play even when users are not signed into their Google accounts. With this feature, the search engine giant aims to provide a more consistent app experience for users in the coming months, Android Police reported on Friday.

Previously, if users were not signed into their Google accounts, pre-installed apps on their devices, including the Play Store, were cut off from updates.

"In the coming months, Google Play will begin testing a new feature that will automatically allow Google Play to update preloaded apps and with users having an option to turn off this feature at any time if they wish. This should also help developers reduce overhead costs required to support obsolete app versions," the report quoted Google as saying in a letter to the developers.

The users, who don't want Google installing anything on their phone, will be able to disable the feature anytime they want.

Google is advising developers to make sure that any updates to their app work properly in the absence of a Google account. The company notes that it will also help the developers in reducing the overhead of maintaining older versions of their applications.

The feature would only apply to devices shipped with Android Lollipop or newer OS versions, the report added.

It is yet not clear by when would the feature be officially released for all Android users.

Written with inputs from IANS

