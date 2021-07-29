Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Store Is Banning 'Sugar Dating' Apps With Revised Inappropriate Content Policy, More

Google Play Store Is Banning 'Sugar Dating' Apps With Revised Inappropriate Content Policy, More

Google Play store is also revising many of its existing policies while adding new terms to its policies.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 July 2021 18:05 IST
Google Play Store Is Banning 'Sugar Dating' Apps With Revised Inappropriate Content Policy, More

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Play

Google Play store is revising many of its policies starting September 1

Highlights
  • Google Play store has put a blanket ban on sexual content
  • Google Play store is also adding new terms to its policies
  • The additions, revisions to policies will be effective from September 1

Google Play store is banning 'Sugar Dating' apps from its marketplace starting September 1. The ban was announced through a handful of changes that the search giant published on its support page. It will be part of new restrictions on sexual content. Alongside, Google Play store is also previewing app set IDs, adding new Family Policy requirements, and improving its Enforcement policy. All these policies, among some others like Device and Network Abuse policy, permissions policy, and more, will become effective September 1 onwards.

The new policy changes by Google were announced through a post on the Play Console support website. The post mentions many policy changes but one of the biggest changes is the ban on apps dealing with "compensated sexual relationships" i.e., sugar dating. Google has applied a blanket ban on sexual content and is updating its Inappropriate Content policy to renew its ban on sexual content. Apparently, there are many such apps like SDM, Spoil, Sugar Daddy, and Suger Daddy that can be found on the Google Play store.

There are many changes that will become effective starting September 1. These changes include a developer preview of app set ID for analytics or fraud prevention. Google is also adding new restrictions in its Family Policy requirements on identifiers used in apps that target children. It also mentions that developers would need to comply with the policy change by September 1 except for ad ID changes. There is also an addition of a new section to its Enforcement policy that will close inactive or abandoned developer accounts after they have been dormant for more than one year along with other factors.

Starting October 15, Google will redefine its Device and Network Abuse policy that will prohibit apps or SDKs with interpreted languages such as Javascript from violating Google Play store policies. Moreover, there is also a new Permissions policy that would need developers to provide requirements on the use of Accessibility APIs and IsAccessibilityTool.

Furthermore, there will be a revised User Data policy to prohibit linking persistent device identifiers to personal and sensitive user data. This revision will come into effect starting October 28. Google will add a new data privacy and security section to the User Data policy.

Moreover, in addition to these new policies on Google Play store. Google is also updating many of its policies, like the Inappropriate Content policy. The Financial Services policy will get updated on September 15, where it will "clarify the definition of the total cost of the loan and require all personal loan apps be properly tagged under the Finance category." Google is also adding new requirements for personal loan apps in India and Indonesia.

From September 29, the Store Listing and Promotion policy will get updated to prohibit spam text and graphics in titles, icons, and developer names for apps. Also, Google is updating its Ads policy on October 4, that will indicate changes in usage on Android advertising ID.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Store, Google Play Console, Inappropriate Content Policy, Sugar Dating, Dating Apps
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google Fined RUB 3 Million for Violating Personal Data Law, Its First Fine for the Offense

Related Stories

Google Play Store Is Banning 'Sugar Dating' Apps With Revised Inappropriate Content Policy, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Have Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  4. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones First Impressions
  5. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  6. Sony Announces 5 'Goodwill Discount' on PS5 Consoles, Says 10 Million Sold
  7. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  8. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. Apple iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: Untapped Potential
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 With 50-Megapixel Main Cameras, 4G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Play Store Safety Section and Privacy Labels Showcased in New Developer Post
  3. Facebook to Launch Ray-Ban AR Smart Glasses Next, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Confirms
  4. iQoo 8 Series Specifications Leaked, Could Get 2K AMOLED Display With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate
  5. Cyberattacks on Organisations Up by 29 Percent in Last 6 Months, India Among Most Affected Markets: Check Point
  6. Apple Sees Highest Second-Quarter Revenue Share, Xiaomi Becomes Second Largest Brand Globally: Counterpoint
  7. Google Play Store Is Banning 'Sugar Dating' Apps With Revised Inappropriate Content Policy, More
  8. Robinhood, Gateway to 'Meme' Stocks, Raises $2.1 Billion in IPO
  9. Google Fined RUB 3 Million for Violating Personal Data Law, Its First Fine for the Offense
  10. Panasonic Rides Demand for Home Appliances, Car Batteries to Post a 27-Time Surge in Q1 Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com