Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Store Spotted With UPI Payments Option in India: Report

Google Play Store Spotted With UPI Payments Option in India: Report

Google Play Store v16.3.37 is reportedly giving users the choice of using UPI as a payments option.

By | Updated: 2 September 2019 19:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Play Store Spotted With UPI Payments Option in India: Report

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Highlights
  • Google Play Store v16.3.37 is reportedly showing the UPI payment option
  • Unfortunately, we were unable to see the option despite sideloading
  • Later Google Play Store versions are also not showing the option for us

Google Play Store has now added Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a payment option for its users in India, according to a media report. Google Play Store in India currently supports credit cards, debit cards, net banking and carrier billing via Airtel and Vodafone, Google Play Gift Cards and Google Play Balance, and through other means like Google Rewards. Now, with a new version of Google Play, a UPI payments option has been spotted.

With Google Play Store v16.3.37, users have begun spotting UPI as an option, XDA Developers reported on Sunday. Unfortunately, we were not able to verify the existence of the UPI payment option, despite sideloading the desired version. Perhaps it is a server-side switch that Google has yet to flip for all users, and, the company has since then released a more recent version of Google Play - v16.4.15. Even with this version, we were unable to see the UPI payment option. Do let us know if you were able to see the payment option in the comments section below.

Since it began operations in 2016, UPI has now been adopted by most apps and services as one of the approved payment methods, which also includes Google's own digital payment app Google Pay (formerly known as Google Tez).

UPI now has 141 Indian banks on board and users from those banks can reportedly use this mode to purchase apps from the Google Play Store. While using UPI, users need not share their card details directly with Google, and instead can make do with their UPI IDs.

However, UPI still requires a PIN to complete the transaction but the smaller limits allowed by the service reduces the quantum of abuse, if there is any chance of it, the report added

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Play, Google Play Store, UPI, Unified Payments Interface
I&B Ministry Seeking Suggestions on Certification of OTT Content: Javadekar
IRCTC Restores Service Charges on E-Tickets: Here's What You Need to Know
Honor Smartphones
Google Play Store Spotted With UPI Payments Option in India: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  3. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  4. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  5. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30s to Launch in India on September 18, Amazon Reveals
  7. Meet ZAO, the Face Replacement App That's Gone Viral Overnight
  8. The Lion King Tops The Avengers to Become 7th Biggest Movie of All Time
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s New and Different?
#Latest Stories
  1. IRCTC Restores Service Charges on E-Tickets: Here's What You Need to Know
  2. Google Play Store Spotted With UPI Payments Option in India: Report
  3. I&B Ministry Seeking Suggestions on Certification of OTT Content: Javadekar
  4. Sony Xperia 2 Leaks in Press Renders, Live Images Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch
  5. YouTube Says Investing in Learning Content Across Indian Languages
  6. Patym, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI
  7. Apple Products May Get Pricier With New 15 Percent US Tariff on Chinese Products
  8. Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Launch Date Set for September 5, Leaked Specifications Tip Kirin 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera
  9. Motorola One Action Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  10. Android 10 Release Date Will Be Tuesday, Canadian Telco Rogers Corroborates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.