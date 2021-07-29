Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Store Safety Section and Privacy Labels Showcased in New Developer Post

Google Play Store Safety Section and Privacy Labels Showcased in New Developer Post

Google Play store's safety section will be similar to Apple App Store's nutrition labels.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 July 2021 19:20 IST
Google Play Store Safety Section and Privacy Labels Showcased in New Developer Post

Photo Credit: Android Developers Blog

Google Play store will show a summary of an app's safety practices from 2022

Highlights
  • Google Play Store will start showing safety section from early 2022
  • All developers must comply with the new safety, privacy policies
  • Google's new safety section will show how app data is collected, managed

Google has shared more details about the upcoming safety section on its Google Play store. A new post from the company shows previews of what the Android app marketplace will look like once the new safety and privacy policies are implemented. Google, back in May, announced the new safety section for the Google Play store, where apps will have to mention how they collect user data and how it is handled — similar to Apple's App Store nutrition labels. Additionally, Google has announced that new user data policies changes that will be applicable on Google's in-house apps as well.

The post on the Android Developers blog from Google showcases how the Google Play store will look once its new safety section is implemented in the first quarter of 2022. "This new safety section will provide developers a simple way to showcase their app's overall safety. Developers will be able to give users deeper insight into their privacy and security practices, as well as explain the data the app may collect and why — all before users install the app," says the blogpost.

At a glance, users will be able to see a new summary in the app's listing page on the Google play store. The summary will have the developers' explanation of what data of the user an app will collect and how it will handle or use the collected data. The summary will also highlight certain points regarding users safety where it will mention the security practices the developer has used like data encryption. It will also mention whether the app follows Google's Families policies and whether the app has been independently validated against a global security standard.

Users will be able to tap on the summary to see details such as what type of data is collected and shared, such as location, contacts, personal information, financial information, and more. It will also detail how the data is being used by the app — for app functionality, personalisation, or others. The details will also contain information on whether the data collection is mandatory or optional for using the app.

Google also mentioned that it "learned developers appreciate when they can provide context about their data practices and more detail on whether their app automatically collects data versus if that collection is optional." Since the new safety section is still under development, the search giant says that the user interface (UI) can change when it is implemented. Google has also announced that all developers must provide a privacy policy for their apps to improve user transparency.

The search giant has also shared a timeline for its safety section that gives developers plenty of time to adapt to the new changes on the Google Play store. Developers can start submitting their information starting October and the new safety section will be visible to users from early 2022. Google has given developers a deadline till April 2022 for getting the safety sections of their apps approved, without which a new app or an update for an existing app may be rejected from being listed.

Google also has a 'how to get prepared' section for the developers on its blog. There is also a policy webinar for developers from India, Japan, Korea, and other regions.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Store, Safety Section, Google Play Store Safety Section, Privacy Labels, Google Play Store Privacy Labels, Android, Privacy Policy
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Facebook to Launch Ray-Ban AR Smart Glasses Next, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Confirms

Related Stories

Google Play Store Safety Section and Privacy Labels Showcased in New Developer Post
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Have Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  4. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones First Impressions
  5. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  6. Sony Announces 5 'Goodwill Discount' on PS5 Consoles, Says 10 Million Sold
  7. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  8. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. Apple iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: Untapped Potential
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 With 50-Megapixel Main Cameras, 4G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Play Store Safety Section and Privacy Labels Showcased in New Developer Post
  3. Facebook to Launch Ray-Ban AR Smart Glasses Next, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Confirms
  4. iQoo 8 Series Specifications Leaked, Could Get 2K AMOLED Display With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate
  5. Cyberattacks on Organisations Up by 29 Percent in Last 6 Months, India Among Most Affected Markets: Check Point
  6. Apple Sees Highest Second-Quarter Revenue Share, Xiaomi Becomes Second Largest Brand Globally: Counterpoint
  7. Google Play Store Is Banning 'Sugar Dating' Apps With Revised Inappropriate Content Policy, More
  8. Robinhood, Gateway to 'Meme' Stocks, Raises $2.1 Billion in IPO
  9. Google Fined RUB 3 Million for Violating Personal Data Law, Its First Fine for the Offense
  10. Panasonic Rides Demand for Home Appliances, Car Batteries to Post a 27-Time Surge in Q1 Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com