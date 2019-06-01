Technology News
  Google Play Store Down: Android Users Getting 'Server Error' While Accessing the Store

Google Play Store Down: Android Users Getting 'Server Error' While Accessing the Store

DownDetector website shows that Google Play is having issues since 7:29am EDT (4:59pm IST).

Updated: 1 June 2019 19:07 IST
Google Play Store Down: Android Users Getting 'Server Error' While Accessing the Store

Google Play Store is giving a server error to many Android users around the world

Highlights
  • Google Play outage has been reported by several users on social media
  • The issues has been reported in many markets, including the US and India
  • Google hasn't confirmed the service failure

Google Play Store seems to be down for many users. The affected users are apparently getting a server error while accessing Google Play Store from their Android devices. A large number of users who encountered the error raised complaints on Twitter and other social media channels. However, Google is yet to confirm the outage. The issues are majorly reported by mobile users, while the Web version of Google Play is working fine. The outage is also not limited to one market and appears to impact a large number of users across a number of regions.

"The Google Play Store seems to be down completely. Can't update or download new apps," one user tweeted from the Unites States.

Apart from the US, the issue has seemingly affected a large number of users in many European markets as well as in Asian countries, including India. One of Gadgets 360 team members is also facing the issue while accessing Google Play on his Samsung Galaxy Note 9. However, the issue is not occurring for all Android users.

Majorly, Google Play Store is giving a server error and is not allowing users to download or update an existing app. Some of the affected users confirmed that clearing the cache and data stored by the Google Play Store app doesn't help and the error persists.

As per the information available through online outage monitoring website DownDetector, Google Play is having connectivity issues since 7:29am EDT (4:59pm IST). The website received nearly 1,500 reports of the service failure for users worldwide.

We've reached out to Google for a comment on the outage and will update this space as and when we hear from them.

Google Play Store, Google Play, Google, Android
Jagmeet Singh
Google Play Store Down: Android Users Getting 'Server Error' While Accessing the Store
