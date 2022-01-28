Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Store is Getting an ‘Offers’ Tab That Will Highlight Best Deals on Games, Apps, Movies

Google Play Store is Getting an ‘Offers’ Tab That Will Highlight Best Deals on Games, Apps, Movies

The ‘Offers’ tab is located at the bottom of the Google Play store app on Android devices.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 January 2022 13:42 IST
Google Play Store is Getting an ‘Offers’ Tab That Will Highlight Best Deals on Games, Apps, Movies

Photo Credit: Google

The ‘Offers’ tab can feature limited-time deals on in-game items

Highlights
  • Google Play users can avail deals on movies and books through this tab
  • Google plans to make this feature available in more regions later in 2022
  • Users in the US, India, and Indonesia are to receive this feature first

Google Play store is getting a new ‘Offers' tab that is designed to give users easy access to deals on games and apps. Google says the tab will provide deals across travel, shopping, media, fitness, and entertainment apps. This feature's rollout is currently underway with users in the US, India, and Indonesia getting it first. This feature will be made available to more countries later in 2022. The Offers tab is located at the bottom of the Google Play store app on Android mobile devices.

Google is partnering up with the developers of some of the top-performing apps and games on the Google Play store. It plans to add new deals every day to Google Play.

“Offers is a win-win. We get an additional touchpoint with people to share information about a valuable promotion or update, and people can easily redeem the offer by opening the Strava app from the Offers tab”, said Allison Boyd of Strava in a prepared statement.

While announcing the new feature, David Winer, Product Manager at Google Play said: "Sections like 'Offers for apps you might like' help you easily find deals that are relevant to you." Winer said that users can take advantage of all kinds of deals through the Offers tab.

Gamers can expect to find limited-time deals on in-game items like orbs or tokens. Apps can feature their rewards and bundles on the tab like free rides or deliveries. Users on the lookout for sales on movies and books can benefit from the deals available on the Offers tab. Developers can also entice new users with 30-day trials and other extended offers through this tab.

Recently, the search giant also launched a limited beta on Windows for its Google Play Games service. The company aims to bring Android gaming titles to PCs and laptops in its bid to capture a wider gaming audience. The beta is listed to feature titles like Asphalt 9: Legends, Magic Rush: Heroes, Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire, and War Planet Online.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play, Google Play Store
Apple Accused of Stifling Competition as Dozens of US States Back Fortnite-Maker Epic Games
iPhone 14 May Get eSIM-Only and Nano-SIM Card Slot Models; New ‘Trade-In Tool’ Spotted

Related Stories

Google Play Store is Getting an ‘Offers’ Tab That Will Highlight Best Deals on Games, Apps, Movies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  4. iPhone Users Get Face ID Unlock Feature Wearing a Mask
  5. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  6. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Certification Hints at Upcoming Launch
  9. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Getting One UI 4.0 Update Based on Android 12: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Memory Fusion Feature Rolling Out to Select Smartphones, Will Add Virtual RAM
  2. Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Come With Up to 16GB of RAM
  3. PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile, Krafton Announces Lunar New Year Rewards
  4. iPhone 14 May Get eSIM-Only and Nano-SIM Card Slot Models; New ‘Trade-In Tool’ Spotted
  5. US Likely to Issue Executive Orders Around Crypto in National Security Memorandum: Reports
  6. Google Play Store is Getting an ‘Offers’ Tab That Will Highlight Best Deals on Games, Apps, Movies
  7. Apple Accused of Stifling Competition as Dozens of US States Back Fortnite-Maker Epic Games
  8. SpaceX 2022 Schedule: Elon Musk’s Company Has 52 Launches Lined Up This Year
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Prices Leak, Said to Have Similar Launch Prices as Galaxy S21 Models
  10. Water Flowed on Mars Longer Than Previously Thought, New NASA Research Raises Questions on Microbial Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.