  Google Brings Ability to Install Apps on Android TV Through Smartphones, Users Report

Google Brings Ability to Install Apps on Android TV Through Smartphones, Users Report

Google Play now reportedly shows options to download apps on multiple devices from the phone, including Chromecast and Android TVs.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 November 2021 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Reddit/ avigi

This ability has been available on the Play Store’s Web version for a while

Highlights
  • Android TV users can download apps from their phones
  • Google Play will show which devices the app has been installed on
  • Chromecast with Google TV was announced back in October

Google is reportedly rolling out the ability to download Play store apps on Android TV sets from smartphones. This ability is rolling out as a server-side update and not all users can see it immediately. However, several users are now reporting of receiving this new ability to install apps to their Android TV directly from their phone. This ability has been available on Google Play's Web version for quite a while now to allow it to push apps on Chromecasts and Shield TVs. The feature has now been expanded to smartphones as well.

Several users took to Reddit to report the arrival of this ability to download apps from smartphones for Android TVs. For those who have received this ability, are getting new options placed underneath the install button. Users can click on whether they want to install on the phone or on an Android TV which runs on the same Google account. If an app has been installed on all the devices, then Google marks the app as "Installed on all devices." Similarly, if the app is downloaded on the phone, but not on the Android TV, then it will ask users to install it on the TV with an install button sitting next to the TV name.

Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the new feature on Google Play. Android Police reports that this is a server-side update and not every phone will have access to these new options immediately. This could likely work for Chromecast with Google TV and compatible Android TVs.

Chromecast with Google TV was announced back in October, featuring 4K HDR support and a dedicated remote control. The new Chromecast was more akin to Amazon Fire TV as it brings an Android TV interface and not just the ability to cast media on your TV. It supports 4K HDR at up to 60fps, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Vision, DTSX, HDR10+, and H.265 streams.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Garena Free Fire Most Downloaded Game in October Globally, Most Installed in India: Sensor Tower

