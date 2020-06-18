Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Store Testing Ways to Make App Subscriptions More Transparent

Google Play Store Testing Ways to Make App Subscriptions More Transparent

With the rise in ‘fleeceware’ apps, this new method looks to offer users all subscription details before the app is installed.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 June 2020 17:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Play Store Testing Ways to Make App Subscriptions More Transparent

Photo Credit: TechCrunch

Google Play app listings will show subscription cost, premium feature details

Highlights
  • A new button right next to ‘Install’ will be introduced in Google Play
  • This button will let you subscribe to the app e even before installation
  • Details regarding free trail, and cost after it ends will be mentioned

Google Play app subscriptions could become clearer and easier to sign up for, as is reportedly working on a new way to make app subscriptions more transparent. A new method is being devised that will allow Android users to buy app subscriptions outside of the app. The necessary subscription details and pricing information will be detailed on the Google Play listing, and a new button right next to ‘Install' will allow users to buy the app subscription even before the app is installed. Google has rolled out this functionality to a few set of developers as of now, for testing purposes.

Google confirmed to TechCrunch that this feature has been given for testing to just a few developers for now. The feature enables an additional button right next to the ‘Install' option on an app listing on Google Play store. This new ‘Free trial and Install' button lets users purchase the app's subscription and even its free trial. The report says that the functionality is possible due to the recent introduction of Android Billing Library version 3.

Right below the ‘Free trial and Install' button on the app listing page in Google Play, there is a small dialog box that provides all details about the app's subscription. It informs the user of the duration of the free trial, when it will end, and the cost for using the app's premium features once the trial period ends. The dialog box also details the premium feature set that the subscription brings along, allowing users to make an informed decision before they pay up.

A host of fleeceware apps continue to plague app stores looking to dupe consumers through tricky subscription tactics and complex cancellation procedures. With this new feature, Google looks to bring more transparency for consumers before committing to download the app or pay for the premium features.

This new feature could help developers attract more valuable paid subscribers and reduce requests for refunds. There is no word on when this feature will be available broadly.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Store, Apps
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
Google Stadia Premier Edition Is Now Cheaper but Without Three Month Free Stadia Pro Membership

Related Stories

Google Play Store Testing Ways to Make App Subscriptions More Transparent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax to Launch 3 New Smartphone Models in India
  2. TCL 2020 QLED 4K, 8K Android TV Ranges Launched in India
  3. PUBG Mobile Chinese Version Gets Erangel 2.0 Map With New Features: Report
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Display, Tipster Claims
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ First Impressions
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  8. Vivo Z1x, iPhone XS, Pixel 3a, and Others to Get Price Discounts on Flipkart
  9. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available to Download
  2. Calls for Cooperation as Online Child Sex Abuse Soars in Europe
  3. Asus ROG Phone 3 Live Image Leaked, 64-Megapixel Triple Camera Tipped
  4. Amazon Flex Delivery Programme Expanded to Over 35 Cities in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Japan Urges Citizens to Install Coronavirus Tracking App
  7. US-China Tech War Bigger Risk Than Coronavirus, EU Chamber Chief Says
  8. France Slams 'Provocation' as US Halts Digital Tax Talks
  9. Micromax Is Back With 3 New Smartphones in India, One a Budget Phone With ‘Premium’ Features
  10. Google Stadia Premier Edition Is Now Cheaper but Without Three Month Free Stadia Pro Membership
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com