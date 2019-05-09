Technology News
Google Play App Ratings Will Soon Be Weighted Towards Recent Reviews

Google is taking a new approach for rating apps on Google Play.

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 12:22 IST
Google Play’s ratings will focus on recent reviews

Highlights
  • Google is changing it app rating system on the Play Store
  • App ratings will be now be based on recent reviews
  • Available to test for developers now, for end users by August

Google is taking an altogether new approach to how the app rating system works on the Google Play store. The company announced at its I/O 2019 developer conference that it would be making changes to Play Store ratings to better reflect an app's recent revisions. And unlike Apple, which made a change two years ago by allowing developers to decide whether or not their app ratings would reset with the latest update, Google, on the other hand, will begin to weight app ratings to favour those from recent releases.

Milena Nikolic, an Engineering Director leading Google Play Console, detailed the changes at I/O 2019, reports TechCrunch. She said, “You told us you wanted a rating based on what your app is today, not what it was years ago, and we agree.” According to her, the current Google Play rating system shows a lifetime cumulative value of an app's ratings. That will change later this year, she said, and more emphasis will be given to the ratings from the most recent reviews by the users.

The update to the Google Play ratings system promises that users will be able to better see the current state of an app, which in other words means fixes and changes that have been made to an app to deliver a better experience over time will now be taken into account, thanks to ratings of recent versions by users. A negative to the situation can be if an app that was once very high quality and has failed to deliver updates and bug fixes in recent times will have its ratings indicate its current state.

Lastly, end users won't be seeing the changes in the Google Play rating system until August. But the developer, on the other hand, can test out their new rating system by logging in to their Play Store Console.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

