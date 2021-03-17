Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play to Cut App Store Fee by Half on Developers' First $1 Million in Sales

Google Play to Cut App Store Fee by Half on Developers' First $1 Million in Sales

Google said it would cut app store fees to 15 percent from 30 percent effective July 1.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 March 2021 09:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Play to Cut App Store Fee by Half on Developers' First $1 Million in Sales

It could have cost Google about $587 million (roughly Rs. 4,260 crore) had fee cut come in effect in 2020

Highlights
  • Google require developers to use their payment systems for transactions
  • The bite of transactions has been hotly criticised by developers
  • Apple and Google are also facing growing pushback from other tech giants

Alphabet's Google will cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million (roughly Rs. 7 crore) they earn in revenue in a year, after a similar move by rival Apple last year.

Both the companies have come under fire from large firms such as Microsoft, Spotify, as well as startups and smaller companies, that allege the fees deprive consumers of choices and push up app prices.

Google said in a blog post on Tuesday that it would cut app store fees to 15 percent from 30 percent effective July 1, a move that would impact most of the developers on its app store. 

In contrast, Apple said in November it planned to lower its commissions only for developers who make $1 million (roughly Rs. 7 crore) or less in proceeds in a year from its app store.

Fortnite creator Epic Games said in a statement to Reuters that Google's move only alleviates some of the financial burden of developers.

"Whether it's 15 percent or 30 percent, for apps obtained through the Google Play Store, developers are forced to use Google's in-app payment services," Epic said.

Epic has been at loggerheads with Apple since August when the game maker tried to avoid paying fees on the iPhone maker's app store by launching its own in-app payment system, which prompted Apple to ban Fortnite from its store.

Data analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated that it could have cost Google about $587 million (roughly Rs. 4,260 crore) — or about 5 percent of the $11.6 billion (roughly Rs. 84,190 crore) it earned from Google Play last year — had the service fee cut come into effect in 2020.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Play Store, Apple, App Store
Here’s Why the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G Is a Promising Smartphone in the Mid-Range Segment

Related Stories

Google Play to Cut App Store Fee by Half on Developers' First $1 Million in Sales
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
  2. OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale on March 17
  3. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  4. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Leak Suggests Difference in Specifications
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
  7. Realme 8 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 720G Tipped
  8. Motorola Moto G30 Review: Safe All-Rounder
  9. Realme C25 to Launch on March 23, Specifications Teased
  10. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram to Prevent Underage Children From Creating Accounts, Block Adults From Contacting Young Users
  2. Google Play to Cut App Store Fee by Half on Developers' First $1 Million in Sales
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Gets Price Cut on Amazon
  5. Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow Colour Option Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth
  6. Realme GT Banned by AnTuTu Over Alleged Benchmark Cheating, Realme Gets Ultimatum to Fix Manipulation
  7. Nokia G10 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC May Launch on April 8, Pricing and Specifications Surface Online
  8. OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale on March 17 to Mark Red Cable Day
  9. Google Nearby Share Will Let You Send Files to Multiple People at Once: Report
  10. Moto G100 Launch Date Tipped for March 25
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com