Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play to Publish New Apps on Store With Android App Bundle Starting August

Google Play to Publish New Apps on Store With Android App Bundle Starting August

The new Android App Bundle format is being used by over one million apps including big names like Adobe, Duolingo, Gameloft, Netflix, and Twitter.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 July 2021 12:22 IST
Google Play to Publish New Apps on Store With Android App Bundle Starting August

Android App Bundle will not be a mandate for existing apps

Highlights
  • Android App Bundles will enable features like Play Asset Delivery
  • Android App Bundle was launched in 2018
  • The new Android App Bundle format looks to replace APK

Google Play has announced that new apps will require to be published with Android App Bundle (AAB) starting August 2021. Moving forward, this will replace the APK as the standard publishing format. Google says the app bundle requirement applies to new apps only. Existing apps are currently exempt, as are private apps being published to manage Google Play users. The new Android App Bundle format was introduced in May 2018 and is being used by over 1 million apps including big names like Adobe, Duolingo, Gameloft, Netflix, and Twitter. Majority of the top 1,000 apps and games use AAB.

The new Android App Bundle format optimises APKs for distribution across different device configurations and languages. It makes the app approximately 15 percent smaller than a universal APK format. App Bundles require that apps should be no bigger than 150MB, making them faster to download, that indirectly may lead to faster installs and fewer uninstalls. Other features that get enabled by App Bundles include Play Asset Delivery. This reduces user waiting time by dynamically delivering large assets while cutting delivery costs. Games using Play Asset Delivery can use texture compression format targeting, so users only get the assets suitable for their device, with no wasted space or bandwidth.

There's also Play App Signing, that is required for app bundles, and it protects your app signing key from loss by using Google's secure infrastructure and offers the option of upgrading to a new, cryptographically stronger app signing key. Google says that Play App Signing will start rolling out APK Signature Scheme v4 to select apps making it possible for them to optionally access upcoming performance features available on newer devices.

App Bundles also enables Play Feature Delivery that gives you the ability to customise what feature modules are delivered to which device and when, with install time, conditional, and on-demand delivery modes.

As mentioned, new apps submitted to Google Play after August 2021 need to be submitted in Android App Bundle format. It is also required to enable Play Asser Delivery or Play Feature Delivery, instead of expansion files (OBBs). Existing apps can continue to send updates on APK format.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android App Bundles, APK
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Windows 11 ARM Build Runs on OnePlus 6T, Mi 8, and More

Related Stories

Google Play to Publish New Apps on Store With Android App Bundle Starting August
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  2. Richard Branson Aims to Make Space Trip on July 11, Ahead of Jeff Bezos
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  4. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  5. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  6. Mi 11 Ultra Sale in India Announced: All You Need to Know
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  10. Realme X2 Pro Users Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Now Asking Users if They Have Seen ‘Extremist Content’ on Platform
  2. OneWeb Launches 36 Satellites to Roll Out Northern Hemisphere Internet Service
  3. Windows 11 ARM Build Runs on OnePlus 6T, Mi 8, and More
  4. Google Play to Publish New Apps on Store With Android App Bundle Starting August
  5. Cambridge University Researchers Use AI to Find 200 Drugs For COVID Treatment
  6. Samsung Galaxy A03s May Launch in India Soon, BIS Certification Suggests
  7. Robinhood Reveals Breakneck Growth, Legal Pitfalls in IPO Filing
  8. Oppo F19, Oppo A53s, More Oppo Smartphones’ Prices Increased by Up to Rs. 1,000 in India
  9. Former Donald Trump Aide Jason Miller Launches Twitter-Like Social Media Site Gettr
  10. Dogecoin Sees Brief Rally After Elon Musk Tweets 'Baby Doge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com