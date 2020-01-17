Technology News
Google Play Stops Showing Notifications for Apps Having Been Updated

Some users considered the lack of notifications as a temporary bug, but it was actually a planned initiative.

Updated: 17 January 2020 17:43 IST
Google has confirmed that Google Play update notifications have gone for good

Highlights
  • The new notification behaviour has been live since November
  • It applies for both manual as well as auto-update settings
  • The Google Play update notifications served no major purpose

Google Play Store has now stopped showing notifications for updated apps. This came to light in the end of 2019 when users started noticing that the Play Store was sending fewer notifications. Some users considered the lack of notifications as a temporary bug.

However, it turned out that this was a planned initiative and was recently confirmed by Google representatives, Android Police reported on Tuesday. Apparently this development has been live since November for some users on version 17.4 of the Play Store.

GSMArena reports that its test on version 18.3.13 we did not receive any notifications following several app updates. This was done through the manual update route and from what it seems the same applies to users who have auto-updates turned on, the report added.

For users who have the auto-update feature turned on, the Play Store would typically update a handful of apps that had pending updates whenever you plugged into a charger.

This notification didn't serve much of a purpose beyond the partial list, but it was handy to have so you could expect changes of some sort, according to 9to5Google.

Further reading: Google, Android, Google Play, Google Play Notifications, Google Play Update Notifications
Social Media Rules May Make User ID Verification Mandatory
WhatsApp Dark Theme Improvements Spotted in Latest Beta, Select Sticker Packs Get Updated

