Google Play on Monday released its 'Best of 2018' list to highlight the best Android apps, games, movies, TV, and books of this year. For the first time, there are also User's Choice winners that have been selected by fans on Google Play. PUBG Mobile has emerged as the User's Choice game of 2018, while in the US, the YouTube TV app has surfaced as the fan's favourite app of the year. The title of fan's favourite app of the app in India goes to the Google Pay app that recently transformed from the original Google Tez.

Among other movies, Hichki has become the only Bollywood title to join this year's best movies list on Google Play in India. There are also titles including Black Panther (2018), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Justice League, Deadpool 2, and Coco. On the part of Best App of 2018, language learning app Drops comes on top. TikTok, on the other hand, has emerged as the Most Entertaining App of the Year in the country. Unfold -- Create Stories, Files by Google, How To Draw Comics, Ultimate Guitar: Chords & Tabs, and Playo -- Join Sports Activities come as the Best Hidden Gems of the Year in the country. Google has also listed Otter Voice Notes, Asana, Daylio, Recipe book: Recipes & Shopping List, and Uber Eats as the Best Daily Helper apps of the year in India.

While locally-developed Baahubali: The Game was titled the most popular game of 2017, PUBG Mobile has now debuted not just as User's Choice game of the year in India and the US, it also emerged as the Best Game of the Year. However, in the list of Best Casual games of 2018 in India, Ludo King leads, followed by Candy Crush Friends Saga, Orbia: Tap and Relax, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, and Faraway 3: Arctic Escape. There is also the list of Best Indie games in the country that includes Alto's Odyssey, Cube Escape: Paradox, Fantasy Story: 2048, Hexologic, and Reigns: Her Majesty.

Just like last year, Indian authors reached the top five list of books on Google Play in India. How to Make Money in Intraday Trading from Ashwani Gujral, Hands on Computer Science & IT by Prof. Neelima, Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka, Will You Still Love Me by Ravinder Singh, and Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About The World - And Why Things Are Better Than You Think by Hans Rosling are the top five books in the country.

In the US, the list of top five movies on Google Play in 2018 includes Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Deadpool 2. The title of User's Choice movie of 2018, on the other side, has been given to Avengers: Infinity War.

Here, you can check out the complete lists of Google Play's Best of 2018 for the most popular content in India this year, as well as around the globe.

Best App of 2018

Drops: Learn 31 new languages

Best Game of 2018

PUBG Mobile

User's Choice App of 2018 in India

Google Pay

User's Choice Game of 2018 in India and Globally

PUBG Mobile

User's Choice App of 2018 Globally

YouTube TV

Top five movies of 2018 in India

Black Panther

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Justice League

Deadpool 2

Hichki

Coco

Top five movies of 2018 Globally

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Thor: Ragnarok

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Deadpool 2

Top five TV shows of 2018 Globally

The Walking Dead

Riverdale

The Big Band Theory

The Flash

PAW Patrol

Top five ebooks of 2018 in India

How to Make Money in Intraday Trading from Ashwani Gujral

Hands on Computer Science & IT by Prof. Neelima

Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka

Will You Still Love Me by Ravinder Singh

Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About The World - And Why Things Are Better Than You Think by Hans Rosling

Top five ebooks of 2018

Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff

The Outsider by Stephen King

Fear by Bob Woodward

12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson

Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Top five audiobooks of 2018

12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson

Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Fear by Bob Woodward

Becoming by Michelle Obama

The Outsider by Stephen King