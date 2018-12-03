Google Play on Monday released its 'Best of 2018' list to highlight the best Android apps, games, movies, TV, and books of this year. For the first time, there are also User's Choice winners that have been selected by fans on Google Play. PUBG Mobile has emerged as the User's Choice game of 2018, while in the US, the YouTube TV app has surfaced as the fan's favourite app of the year. The title of fan's favourite app of the app in India goes to the Google Pay app that recently transformed from the original Google Tez.
Among other movies, Hichki has become the only Bollywood title to join this year's best movies list on Google Play in India. There are also titles including Black Panther (2018), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Justice League, Deadpool 2, and Coco. On the part of Best App of 2018, language learning app Drops comes on top. TikTok, on the other hand, has emerged as the Most Entertaining App of the Year in the country. Unfold -- Create Stories, Files by Google, How To Draw Comics, Ultimate Guitar: Chords & Tabs, and Playo -- Join Sports Activities come as the Best Hidden Gems of the Year in the country. Google has also listed Otter Voice Notes, Asana, Daylio, Recipe book: Recipes & Shopping List, and Uber Eats as the Best Daily Helper apps of the year in India.
While locally-developed Baahubali: The Game was titled the most popular game of 2017, PUBG Mobile has now debuted not just as User's Choice game of the year in India and the US, it also emerged as the Best Game of the Year. However, in the list of Best Casual games of 2018 in India, Ludo King leads, followed by Candy Crush Friends Saga, Orbia: Tap and Relax, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, and Faraway 3: Arctic Escape. There is also the list of Best Indie games in the country that includes Alto's Odyssey, Cube Escape: Paradox, Fantasy Story: 2048, Hexologic, and Reigns: Her Majesty.
Just like last year, Indian authors reached the top five list of books on Google Play in India. How to Make Money in Intraday Trading from Ashwani Gujral, Hands on Computer Science & IT by Prof. Neelima, Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka, Will You Still Love Me by Ravinder Singh, and Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About The World - And Why Things Are Better Than You Think by Hans Rosling are the top five books in the country.
In the US, the list of top five movies on Google Play in 2018 includes Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Deadpool 2. The title of User's Choice movie of 2018, on the other side, has been given to Avengers: Infinity War.
Here, you can check out the complete lists of Google Play's Best of 2018 for the most popular content in India this year, as well as around the globe.
Best App of 2018
Drops: Learn 31 new languages
Best Game of 2018
PUBG Mobile
User's Choice App of 2018 in India
Google Pay
User's Choice Game of 2018 in India and Globally
PUBG Mobile
User's Choice App of 2018 Globally
YouTube TV
Top five movies of 2018 in India
Black Panther
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Top five movies of 2018 Globally
Black Panther
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Top five TV shows of 2018 Globally
The Walking Dead
Top five ebooks of 2018 in India
How to Make Money in Intraday Trading from Ashwani Gujral
Hands on Computer Science & IT by Prof. Neelima
Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka
Will You Still Love Me by Ravinder Singh
Factfulness: Ten Reasons We're Wrong About The World - And Why Things Are Better Than You Think by Hans Rosling
Top five ebooks of 2018
Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff
The Outsider by Stephen King
Fear by Bob Woodward
12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson
Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
Top five audiobooks of 2018
12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson
Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
Fear by Bob Woodward
Becoming by Michelle Obama
The Outsider by Stephen King