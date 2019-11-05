Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Points Programme Launched in the US to Reward Downloads, Subscriptions

Google Play Points Programme Launched in the US to Reward Downloads, Subscriptions

Google Play Points rewards programme brings four levels -- starting from Bronze to Platinum.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 17:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Play Points Programme Launched in the US to Reward Downloads, Subscriptions

Google Play Points is designed to reward users for "everything" they buy on Google Play

Highlights
  • Google Play Points was initially launched in Japan last year
  • It's now rolling out in the US
  • Reward points are redeemable for special in-app items

Google Play Points, a new rewards programme by the search giant, has been launched to reward users for downloading new apps and games as well as subscribing to movies and books through Google Play. Now making its way to the US, the programme was initially launched in Japan last year. It is aimed to enhance engagements -- especially downloads and subscriptions -- on Google Play. Google is also partnering with some of the top app and game developers to let users redeem the points they've earned through the Play Points programme for special in-app items.

Available as a free-to-join programme, Google Play Points is designed to reward users on "everything" they buy through Google Play. The points are available with in-app items, movies, books, and subscriptions. Google also notes that there are points on downloading featured free apps and games. Moreover, users can boost their earning rate on movies, books, and select games through weekly points events.

The Play Points programme involves four levels -- starting from Bronze to Platinum. These levels depend on the number of points collected. This means that you'll get on new levels by adding more Play Points.

Additionally, Google is partnering with some popular app and game developers on Google Play to enable redeeming of points for in-app items such as characters and gems. There is also an option to use Play Points for Google Play Credit. Further, you can rent a movie or buy an audiobook in place of your reward points.

Google is also allowing redemption of Play Points against a social cause.

"You can use your points to help support a great cause—or causes—of your choice from a rotating list of nonprofits, starting with Doctors Without Borders USA, Save the Children and the World Food Program USA," said Google Play Product Manager Winston Mok in a blog post.

Google Play Points will be available to the users in the US over the next week. An option to view Play Points will be available by going to the Play Points section after tapping the menu button on the Play Store. Moreover, you'll earn three times the Play Points on everything you buy your first week.

Back in September last year, the Play Points programme debuted in Japan, and it reached in South Korea in April this year, according to TechCrunch. Google claims that "millions of people" have already joined the programme in the two countries.

Google with its new offering is set to make the Play Store a stronger contender against Apple's App Store. It is also a part of the ongoing efforts to boost engagements on Google Play.

In September, Google brought its Play Pass subscription service to offer as many as 350 apps and games at a cost of $5 (roughly Rs. 350) a month. It was designed to take on Apple Arcade that's again a $5-a-month service but exclusive to Apple devices.

That said, Google is still facing hardships in removing malicious app -- something that's so far given an edge to the App Store. Just last month, security researchers at ESET reported that Google removed 42 malicious apps with eight million collective downloads.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Play Points, Play Points, Google Play, Google
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Microsoft Trials 4-Day Work Week in Overworked Japan; Sales Rise Almost 40 Percent
Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched: All You Need to Know
Honor Smartphones
Google Play Points Programme Launched in the US to Reward Downloads, Subscriptions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  2. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  3. Xiaomi Unveils Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes
  4. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  5. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  6. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  7. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
  8. Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Watch, Mi TV 5 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  9. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  10. MIUI to Get Focus Mode, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched: All You Need to Know
  2. Google Play Points Programme Launched in the US to Reward Downloads, Subscriptions
  3. Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro With 4K Displays Launched in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Microsoft Trials 4-Day Work Week in Overworked Japan; Sales Rise Almost 40 Percent
  5. Mi CC9 Pro Tops DxOMark Photography Chart With 121 Overall Score, Reigns Supreme in Video Ranking
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Goes on Open Sale in India
  7. Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium Gets General Availability Release Date; Significant Teams Updates Announced
  8. Mi CC9 Pro Launched With 108-Megapixel Penta Lens Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook's Libra Digital Currency Could Come Under Some Existing Rules: IOSCO
  10. Google Maps for Android Gets New Search Shortcut Carousel Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.