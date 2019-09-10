Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Pass Subscription Service to Launch Soon, Google Confirms

Google Play Pass Subscription Service to Launch Soon, Google Confirms

Google Play Pass was first tipped back in October last year.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 14:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Play Pass Subscription Service to Launch Soon, Google Confirms

Google Play Pass service will be available through Google Play

Highlights
  • Google Play Twitter account has confirmed the new development
  • Google Play Pass will work similar to Apple Arcade
  • It is likely to be available at a monthly charge of $4.99

Google Play Pass is coming soon, Google revealed through a tweet posted via Google Play account on Tuesday. The new development comes months after the Google Play Pass subscription service was spotted by an Android user to provide "access [to] hundreds of premium apps" and paid games. The service, which was first tipped to be in the works last year, looks similar to Apple Arcade that was announced earlier this year to let Apple users access premium apps and games by paying a certain subscription amount.

Without giving any further details around the rollout, the Google Play account on Twitter confirmed the debut of Google Play Pass.

"It's almost time," the company tweeted on Tuesday. "Google Play Pass is coming soon."

The official tweet confirming the launch of Google Play Pass also carries a graphical image that showcases a raffle ticket-like icon, which could ultimately represent the new service on Google Play.

Google Play Pass was first reported back in October last year. However, in early last month, an anonymous user sent some screenshots to Android Police that gave us a sneak peek at the development.

The leaked screenshots suggested that the Google Play Pass subscription service could be available at $4.99 (roughly Rs. 360) per month post a free trial for 10 days. It would at launch enable access to premium apps such as Stardew Valley, Marvel Pinball, and Limbo among others.

Google may offer different content and pricing structure across markets to please users. This means that Android users in India might get the subscription service at a distinct price point and with some other premium apps and games that what would be available in the US or Europe.

Having said that, the prime goal of the Google Play Pass service for all the users would be to offer a bouquet of paid apps and games at a single monthly charge.

Apple back in March this year brought the Apple Arcade subscription service for its users with a similar aim. The Apple service is exclusively designed to offer premium games on a single subscription model. Furthermore, the Cupertino giant is working with companies such as Walt Disney, Sega, and Annapurna Interactive to bring more than 100 new titles through the Apple Arcade service via iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Play Pass, Google Play, Google
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Oppo A9 2020 Launch Date in India Now September 16, Key Specifications Revealed
Honor Smartphones
Google Play Pass Subscription Service to Launch Soon, Google Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  3. Apps May Tell Facebook About Last Time Users Had Sex, Study Finds
  4. Realme Set to Launch 5G Phone Based on Snapdragon 7-Series SoC
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Why Apple's Newest iPhones Might Not Generate the Buzz of Years Past
  8. Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb Review
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo U10 India Launch Soon as a Part of Its Online-Exclusive U Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Pass Subscription Service to Launch Soon, Google Confirms
  2. Oppo A9 2020 Launch Date in India Now September 16, Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Vivo V17 Pro India Launch Set for September 20, Features Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras
  4. Realme 5 Next Sale in India Today at 8pm via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus TV Teaser Image Shows Kevlar Finish at the Back With Unique Looking Stand; Zen Mode App Released on Google Play Store
  6. Facebook May Know the Last Time You Had Sex, Thanks to Sexual Health Apps, Study Claims
  7. iPhone 11 Models Won't Have Reverse Wireless Charging, Apple Pencil Support: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. India Warned by Australian Cyber Officials Against Using Huawei: Reports
  9. Vodafone Rs. 59 Prepaid Sachet Plan Launched, Offers 1GB Daily Data for 7 Days
  10. Vivo U10 India Launch Soon as a Part of the Company’s Online-Exclusive U Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.