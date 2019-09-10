Google Play Pass is coming soon, Google revealed through a tweet posted via Google Play account on Tuesday. The new development comes months after the Google Play Pass subscription service was spotted by an Android user to provide "access [to] hundreds of premium apps" and paid games. The service, which was first tipped to be in the works last year, looks similar to Apple Arcade that was announced earlier this year to let Apple users access premium apps and games by paying a certain subscription amount.

Without giving any further details around the rollout, the Google Play account on Twitter confirmed the debut of Google Play Pass.

"It's almost time," the company tweeted on Tuesday. "Google Play Pass is coming soon."

The official tweet confirming the launch of Google Play Pass also carries a graphical image that showcases a raffle ticket-like icon, which could ultimately represent the new service on Google Play.

Google Play Pass was first reported back in October last year. However, in early last month, an anonymous user sent some screenshots to Android Police that gave us a sneak peek at the development.

The leaked screenshots suggested that the Google Play Pass subscription service could be available at $4.99 (roughly Rs. 360) per month post a free trial for 10 days. It would at launch enable access to premium apps such as Stardew Valley, Marvel Pinball, and Limbo among others.

Google may offer different content and pricing structure across markets to please users. This means that Android users in India might get the subscription service at a distinct price point and with some other premium apps and games that what would be available in the US or Europe.

Having said that, the prime goal of the Google Play Pass service for all the users would be to offer a bouquet of paid apps and games at a single monthly charge.

Apple back in March this year brought the Apple Arcade subscription service for its users with a similar aim. The Apple service is exclusively designed to offer premium games on a single subscription model. Furthermore, the Cupertino giant is working with companies such as Walt Disney, Sega, and Annapurna Interactive to bring more than 100 new titles through the Apple Arcade service via iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices.