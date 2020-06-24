Technology News
loading

Google Play Makes It Easier to Run Targeted Promotions for Apps

Google states that its upcoming implementation “simplifies the user experience by reducing the friction users go through to use your [developer’s] code.”

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 June 2020 13:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Play Makes It Easier to Run Targeted Promotions for Apps

Users will be prompted to purchase a subscription after entering the code

Highlights
  • Google Play store simplifies redeeming app subscriptions
  • New vanity codes have been added for multiple users
  • Google has added these capabilities in Android 11

Google launched the first beta for Android 11 earlier this month and has started to detail the new features that will be included in the new OS version. Now, the search giant has revealed the addition of new subscription capabilities, including promotional codes or vanity codes that can be redeemed by multiple users. As per Google's blog, these codes are useful during marketing campaigns for developers to expand their reach. Google refers to these capabilities as a “frictionless redemption flow” to easily redeem codes on the Google Play store.

As per the blog post, the new subscription capabilities were announced at the Android 11 beta launch. Google states that with the new promotional code capabilities for subscriptions, promotions can be sent to a more targeted set of users. Building on the one-time promotion codes from last year, Google has launched a “new frictionless redemption flow” that is meant to allow users to easily redeem a code, purchase the subscription, and then install the particular app from the Play store. The search giant says this significantly simplifies the experience.

The Google Play store now supports custom codes also known as vanity codes that can be redeemed by multiple users. Google says that these custom vanity codes can be posted in advertisements or social promotions by developers and users can redeem these codes in a particular app. This can be done by entering the code in the payment methods screen. Once the code is entered, the user will be prompted to purchase the subscription and install the app.

Additionally, developers will be able to remind their subscribers of up to four benefits of the particular subscription when the user goes to cancel it. Additionally, developers can now give users the ability to re-subscribe to recently expired subscriptions straight from the Google Play subscriptions centre.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android 11 Beta 1, Google Play Store
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C3 Price in India Increased, Now Retail Starting at Rs. 8,999

Related Stories

Google Play Makes It Easier to Run Targeted Promotions for Apps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  2. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  3. Acer Predator Lineup, Nitro 7 Laptops Updated With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs
  4. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  5. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  6. Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Unveiled
  7. Redmi 9 Gets Two New Storage Variants With Up to 6GB of RAM
  8. OnePlus TV 2020 Models Are Now Listed for Pre-Booking on Amazon
  9. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  10. Motorola AmphisoundX Home Theatre Range Debuts in India, Starts at Rs. 7,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Makes It Easier to Run Targeted Promotions for Apps
  2. Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C3 Price in India Increased, Now Retail Starting at Rs. 8,999
  3. Google Search Makes It Easier to Find New TV Shows, Movies in India
  4. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India, Priced From Rs. 9,990 Onwards
  5. OnePlus TV 2020 Models Are Now Listed for Pre-Booking on Amazon With Extended Warranty Offer
  6. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  7. Shaadi.com Removes Controversial Skin Colour Search Filter After Criticism
  8. Acer Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Triton 300, Nitro 7 with 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  9. Acer Swift 5 (2020) With ‘Next-Gen’ Intel Core Processors Launched, ConceptD 3, ConceptD 3 Ezel Debut as Well
  10. Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds Unveiled, Magic Earbuds Upgrade Brings Awareness Mode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com