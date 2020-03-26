Technology News
Google Play Movies May Offer Free, Ad-Based Movies and TV Shows Soon

The upcoming feature has been spotted within the code of the v4.18.37 version of the Google Play Movies app.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 26 March 2020 12:10 IST
Google Play Movies currently allows users to purchase or rent movies and TV shows

Google could be bringing a free to watch ad-based library of movies and TV shows on its Google Play Movies app in the near future, multiple reports have suggested. The new Google Play Movies update will reportedly add a category of movies and TV shows that will include ads to let users watch content free of cost. Reports have suggested that Google will follow a model similar to American streaming service Vudu that also provides free ad-supported content.

The Google Play Movies app currently lets users rent or purchase movies. However, according to a report by XDA Developers, the APK teardown of version v4.18.37 of the Google Play Movies app has indicated that Google seems to be planning to add a category of free-to-watch ad-based movies and TV shows. The strings of code in the Google Pay Movies APK has also been also verified by 9to5Google in their report. One string within the Google Play Movies code, according to both reports, includes a "hundreds of movies" available with "just a few ads," that suggests that it will be an ad-based library.

The 9to5Google report says that several strings within the app's code indicates that Google might bring this feature soon. Further, it said that the new films will just be an extension of YouTube Movies since Google Play Movies and YouTube share from the same library when it comes to purchased content.

Further, it said that the free movies might also require users to enter a birthdate, which could potentially be to keep children from watching R-rated films.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Movies
OnePlus 8 Series Full Specifications Leaked, OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Sport Two 48-Megapixel Sensors

