Technology News
loading

Google Play Movies Could Roll Out Dolby Vision HDR Support Soon

Netflix and Apple TV already support Dolby Vision in India and around the world.

By | Updated: 10 December 2019 13:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Play Movies Could Roll Out Dolby Vision HDR Support Soon

The Google streaming service currently only supports HDR10

Highlights
  • Google Play Movies lets users stream movies and video content
  • The service is reportedly preparing to bring Dolby Vision support
  • Dolby Vision is superior to the HDR10 format

While the idea of 4K resolution content is now quite common and easy to access, high dynamic range movies and TV shows are still picking up in popularity. One of the two popular HDR formats is Dolby Vision, developed by sound and video technology developer Dolby. Following other streaming services such as Netflix and Apple TV, Google Play Movies is now reportedly preparing to roll out support for Dolby Vision, taking things a step higher than its current support for only the HDR10 format.

The information was revealed by XDA Developers, which discovered strings of code in the latest version of the Google Play Movies app suggesting that Dolby Vision support is on the way to the service. The strings indicate that certain content will be tagged as ‘Dolby Vision' similar to how Apple TV and Netflix identify compatible content.

For now, Google Play Movies only supports the HDR10 format that is a 10-bit format with static metadata. In comparison, the Dolby Vision format is a 12-bit one and allows dynamic metadata. It is also backwards-compatible with HDR10 content, making it a much more versatile HDR format. Netflix and Apple TV already offer a large selection of content in the Dolby Vision format, and this move could help Google Play Movies catch up with the competition.

Apart from the content being streamed in Dolby Vision, televisions also need to support the format. An increasing number of new televisions come with support for Dolby Vision, including the Sony A9G OLED TV and OnePlus TV. While Google hasn't officially announced the feature yet or when it's likely to arrive, information found out through teardowns by XDA Developers are usually very strong indicators of things to come.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Play Movies, Dolby Vision, Google, Dolby
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

RedmiBook 13 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, 89 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio Launched
Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Launched in Delhi NCR: Check Phone Compatibility, Availability, and More Details
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Google Play Movies Could Roll Out Dolby Vision HDR Support Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Launched in Delhi NCR: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  3. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  4. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  5. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  6. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Is Launching on December 17, Flipkart Teases
  8. Vivo V17 Debuts in India With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Google Pixel Phones Receiving First ‘Feature Drop’ Update
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Will Not Receive Exemption From Play Store's 30 Percent Cut, Google Says
  2. Oppo AR Glass Headset Unveiled, Said to Be Releasing Next Year
  3. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, 64-Megapixel Primary Shooter Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Launched in Delhi NCR: Check Phone Compatibility, Availability, and More Details
  5. Google Play Movies Could Roll Out Dolby Vision HDR Support Soon
  6. RedmiBook 13 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, 89 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Quad Rear Cameras, 3,935mAh Battery by TENAA
  8. Intel Creates Chip to Control Quantum Computers
  9. Pixel Phones Receiving First ‘Feature Drop’ Update With Improved Call Screening, Post-Snap Portrait Blur, and More
  10. Realme 5s Now on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme.com: Check Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.