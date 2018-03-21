Google on Monday announced the launch of Google Play Instant, a feature that allows users to experience a preview of a game without downloading and installing it. Google Play Instant will be available in Google Play Store, Google Play Games, and other platforms where games are shared. Google also announced a redesign of the Google Play Games app, including additions such as an Arcade tab and tags like "New" and "Action" to sort games on the basis of launch and genre.

As we mentioned, Google has rolled out some new UI upgrades to its Google Play Games app and a new Instant category of games. With the update, the app now comes with an Arcade tab that lets users view video trailers, news, and walkthroughs of games to get an idea before diving into the gameplay. Tag search has also been updated with several filters that allow you to find games based on customised preferences. Other UI upgrades include full screen screenshots and a new drop-down menu to select device compatibility.

In the app is also the new Google Play Instant tab available for select games at launch. "With Google Play Instant, you can just tap and try a game without having to download it first - whether you're looking to storm a castle on Clash Royale or become a wordmaster with Words with Friends 2. Google Play Instant experiences will be available in the Google Play Store, the Google Play Games app, or wherever game links are shared," said Jonathan Karmel, Product Manager, Google Play Instant. The feature is said to be available for over 1 billion Android devices globally, and might be pushed as a server-side update for most users in the coming weeks.