Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Said to Plan Increased Push for Apps to Give Cut of In App Purchases

Google Said to Plan Increased Push for Apps to Give Cut of In-App Purchases

Some major developers including Netflix, Spotify, Match Group, and Epic Games, have circumvented the Google Play rule.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 26 September 2020 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Said to Plan Increased Push for Apps to Give Cut of In-App Purchases

Google is reportedly planning to issue updated guidelines as early as next week

Highlights
  • Google has a cut in place for in-app purchases for quite some time
  • App Store fees generate billions of dollars for both Google and Apple
  • Unlike Google, Apple doesn't let developers offer subscriptions natively

Google plans to push harder for developers to give the company a cut of in-app purchases through its Play app store, according to people with knowledge of the move. The Alphabet unit plans to issue updated guidelines as early as next week that clarify a requirement for most apps to use Google's billing service for in-app content downloads, game upgrades and subscriptions. This system gives the company a 30 percent cut of purchases inside of apps on Android.

While this requirement has existed for years, some major developers including Netflix, Spotify Technology, Match Group, and Epic Games, have circumvented the rule. Netflix and Spotify apps prompt consumers to pay using a credit card, rather than their Play app store account, bypassing Google's fee. Last year, Match Group's Tinder dating app launched a similar payment process.

More recently, Epic Games started letting players buy in-game upgrades for its Fortnite video game via a method that paid Epic directly. In response, Google and Apple pulled Fortnite from their app stores and Epic sued both tech giants.

When Google's updated guidelines are implemented, major developers currently not in compliance will be given time to update their apps and are unlikely to be immediately removed, according to the people with knowledge of the move. They asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

“As an open platform, Android allows multiple app stores. In fact, most Android devices come with at least two stores right out of the box, and users can install others,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. “For developers who choose to distribute their apps on Google Play, our policy has always required them to use Play's billing system if they offer in-app purchases of digital goods. We are always working with our partners to clarify these policies and ensure they are applied equitably and reasonably.”

App store fees generate billions of dollars in high-margin revenue for Google and Apple each year. Some developers deride this as an unfair and unwarranted tax.

Apple's App Store has the same requirement as Google Play for in-app purchases and billing. Both companies exempt purchases for physical goods.

Apple's enforcement has been more stringent than Google's for Netflix and Spotify. To avoid Apple's fee, Netflix and Spotify require users to set up accounts on their websites and then log in to the app on their Apple device. Apple does not let developers point users to outside websites to subscribe, but Google does.

Match Group's Tinder still uses Apple's in app-purchase system. But earlier this week, Match joined Spotify and several other developers to launch a coalition to push for fairer app store policies. Apple recently loosened some of its App Store guidelines after continued criticism from developers and lawmakers. Google plans to roll out other changes to its Play store rules soon.

© 2020 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, in app purchases, Google Play, Android
Tecno Spark 6 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Said to Plan Increased Push for Apps to Give Cut of In-App Purchases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Face Mask Has Been Designed by People Behind iPhone and iPad
  2. Redmi 9 Review
  3. PUBG Mobile May Remain Banned in India Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
  4. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  5. Why Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition Could Fail in India
  6. Realme to Launch SLED 4K Smart TV With 55-Inch Screen Size in India Soon
  7. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  8. Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Debuts
  9. Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop With 300Hz Display Launched in India
  10. Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Plan Increased Push for Apps to Give Cut of In-App Purchases
  2. Tecno Spark 6 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. David Attenborough Sets Record for Fastest to 1 Million Instagram Followers, Hits Milestone in Under 5 Hours
  4. Google Says Will Block US Election Ads After November 3
  5. Back to Venus: Upstart Company Wants to Beat NASA in Search for Life
  6. Netflix Confronted by US Republican Senators Over Chinese Sci-Fi Show Three-Body Problem
  7. Twitter Aims to Label More State-Affiliated Accounts Worldwide
  8. Google Parent Alphabet Settles Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit
  9. Facebook Critics Launch Rival Oversight Board
  10. PUBG Mobile May Remain Banned in India Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com