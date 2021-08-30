Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play App Store Revenue Hit $11.2 Billion in 2019, Unsealed Court Filing Shows

Google Play App Store Revenue Hit $11.2 Billion in 2019, Unsealed Court Filing Shows

Google said the data "are being used to mischaracterise our business in a meritless lawsuit."

By Reuters | Updated: 30 August 2021 10:51 IST
Google Play App Store Revenue Hit $11.2 Billion in 2019, Unsealed Court Filing Shows

In its quarterly financial disclosures, Google groups Play app revenue with that of other services

Highlights
  • Google argues that alternatives exist to Google's store
  • The figures include sales of apps, in-app purchase
  • Plaintiffs allege Google imposed restrictions on major developers

Alphabet's Google generated $11.2 billion (roughly Rs. 82,320 crores) in revenue from its mobile app store in 2019, according to a court filing unsealed on Saturday, offering a clear view into the service's financial results for the first time.

Attorneys general for Utah and 36 other US states or districts suing Google over alleged antitrust violations with the app store also said in the newly unredacted filing that the business in 2019 had $8.5 billion (roughly Rs. 62,450 crores) in gross profit and $7 billion (roughly Rs. 51,430 crores) in operating income, for an operating margin of over 62 percent.

The figures include sales of apps, in-app purchase, and app store advertisements. Google told Reuters the data "are being used to mischaracterise our business in a meritless lawsuit."

The company and its accusers said in a separate filing on Saturday a trial in late 2022 is possible over whether Google abuses its alleged monopoly in app sales for Android devices.

In its quarterly financial disclosures, Google groups Play app revenue with that of other services and accounts for the store's advertisement revenue as part of another broader category.

Attorneys general, as well as mobile app developer Epic Games and others separately suing Google, have contended that it generates huge profits through the Play Store by taking 30 percent of the fee for every digital good sold inside an app. The plaintiffs say Google's cut is arbitrarily high, siphoning app developers' profits.

Google argues that alternatives exist to Google's store and payment systems, though critics say those routes are unfeasible and were sometimes blocked.

Plaintiffs allege Google through anticompetitive deals extended benefits to and imposed restrictions on major developers such as League of Legends maker Riot Games to keep them from leaving the Play Store.

A filing by Epic Games unsealed this month said Google, according to internal documents, feared losing $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,080 crores) in annual app store profit if the Play Store was successfully bypassed.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play, Epic Games
Mi Smart Band 6 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Play App Store Revenue Hit $11.2 Billion in 2019, Unsealed Court Filing Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements Have Changed
  2. Mi Smart Band 6 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Today
  3. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Launched in India: All Details
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. JioPhone Next Said to Go on Pre-Bookings in India Next Week
  7. Google Pay Said to Offer Fixed Deposit Facility in India
  8. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  9. Cardano Is Undergoing a Major Update: All You Need to Know
  10. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Google, WeChat Digital Wallets May Face New Regulation Laws in Australia
  2. iPhone 13 Will Use LEO Satellite Communication to Enable Voice Calls, Messages Without Cellular Coverage: Kuo
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1, Company Confirms 3 Colour Options
  4. Realme C21Y Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme.com Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  5. Bharti Airtel Plans to Raise Up to Rs. 21,000 Crores via Share Sale in Preparation for 5G Launch
  6. Google Play App Store Revenue Hit $11.2 Billion in 2019, Unsealed Court Filing Shows
  7. Mi Smart Band 6 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. SpaceX Launches Ants, Avocados, Robot to International Space Station
  9. Clubhouse Launches Spatial Audio Feature to Help Chats Feel Life-Like
  10. Hyundai, GM EV Battery Fires Linked to Cells Manufactured at LG Plants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com