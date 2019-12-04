Google has announced the winners of Google Play's Best of 2019 awards selecting the best across apps, games, ebooks, movies, and audiobooks of the year. Additionally, the company has announced winners across the aforementioned content categories under the Users' Choice 2019 class. Activision's Call of Duty scored a double whammy and took home the Best Game of 2019 and User's Choice 2019 game awards. Ablo was named Google Play's Best App of 2019, while Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame won the Users' Choice Movie of 2019 honour.

Google revealed its picks for Google Play's Best of 2019 awards via a blog post. Here's the list of winners:

Best App of 2019 - Ablo

Ablo is a video chat and communication app that lets travel-savvy users meet new people across the world, and comes with features such as an in-built language translator for video calls, challenges, miles, and much more.

Best Game of 2019 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Activision's mobile port of Call of Duty arrived with a bang, and offers an excellent gameplay experience, aside from a great diversity of weapons, customisation options, game modes, and a lot more content. You can check out our Call of Duty: Mobile first impressions here.

Google Play User's Choice 2019 Awards

App: Video Editor - Glitch Video Effects

Game: Call of Duty: Mobile

Movie: Marvel Studios' Avengers Endgame

Ebook: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Call of Duty: Mobile won Game of the Year and Users' Choice Game of 2019 awards

Top Selling Movies of 2019

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame

Aquaman

A Star Is Born

Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Top-Selling TV Shows of 2019

Game of Thrones

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

Yellowstone

Top-Selling Ebooks of 2019

The Mister by E L James

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz

Tiamat's Wrath by James S. A. Corey

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

The Institute by Stephen King

Top-Selling Audiobooks of 2019

Becoming by Michelle Obama

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop

A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One by George R. R. Martin

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling