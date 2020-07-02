Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple App Store, Google Play Block Access to Banned Chinese Apps From India

Apple App Store, Google Play Block Access to Banned Chinese Apps From India

Government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok earlier this week.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 2 July 2020 13:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple App Store, Google Play Block Access to Banned Chinese Apps From India

TikTok went offline on its own and stated it is complying with Government's order

Highlights
  • 59 apps are banned under the emergency clause 69A of the IT Act 2000
  • TikTok and SHAREit went offline on their own
  • Apple has also removed several banned Chinese apps from App Store

59 Chinese apps that were banned by the Government earlier this week are now inaccessible via Google Play store in India. A Google spokesperson confirmed the development to Gadgets 360, saying that the apps have been "temporarily blocked" by the platform in line with the government's order. Popular apps including CamScanner, UC Browser, Mi Community, DU Battery Saver, and so on have been removed from Google Play. Other popular apps, such as TikTok and SHAREit completely went offline on their own earlier this week and stated that they are "complying with the Government of India's directive." Apple App Store has also removed pretty much all of 59 Chinese apps; however, we were still able to spot at least one app still accessible in India.

On Monday, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) announced that 59 China-origin apps were to be blocked as they posed a risk to country's security and were prejudicial to the India's sovereignty and integrity. The following day, Gadget 360 assessed the MeitY's order to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and telecom operators in India to block access to 59 apps "under the emergency clause 69A of the IT Act 2000." The order was sent through the Data Services (DS) Cell of the Department of Telecom (DoT).

A person familiar with the matter further told Gadgets 360 that the blockage would come in place by all ISPs and telcos later by Wednesday.

A Google spokesperson speaking more about the order told Gadget 360 on Wednesday: "While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India."

Gadgets 360 has also reached out to Apple for more details about the matter. Meanwhile, most apps have also been removed from App Store. Users may still find some of the China-origin apps such as Clash of Kings on the App Store, but they will also likely be removed and blocked by ISPs and telco operators by later today.

The full list of the 59 banned Chinese apps can be found in our earlier report.

Meanwhile, the 'Lite' versions of the several banned apps such as Likee and Bigo Live are still available on the app stores in the country and quickly rising in top charts.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, MeitY, Chinese apps ban, apps ban, TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Google Working on Smart Compose for WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Messages Through Gboard Keyboard: Report
TikTok Ban Brought Success for Mitron App as It Reaches 1.7 Crore Downloads, Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding

Related Stories

Apple App Store, Google Play Block Access to Banned Chinese Apps From India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  3. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  4. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  5. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  6. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
  7. Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones Review
  8. Poco M2 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 7
  9. Fantastic Beasts, Gotham, Umbrella Academy, and More on Netflix in July
  10. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch Tipping Hardware Details
  2. TikTok Ban Brought Success for Mitron App as It Reaches 1.7 Crore Downloads, Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
  3. Apple App Store, Google Play Block Access to Banned Chinese Apps From India
  4. Google Working on Smart Compose for WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Messages Through Gboard Keyboard: Report
  5. EU Throws New Rule Book at Google, Tech Giants in Competition Search
  6. NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Launch Delayed Again, 2 Weeks Left to Fly
  7. OnePlus Nord India Pre-Orders to Go Live Soon, Company Says
  8. UK Regulator Urges Reforms to Curb Google, Facebook Ad Power
  9. Moj by ShareChat Wants to Be the Indian TikTok, Gets 50 Thousand Downloads in 2 Days
  10. Will Smith’s Emancipation Sold to Apple TV+ for Over $120 Million: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com