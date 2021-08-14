Technology News
Google Pixel Users Getting Native Call Recording Function with Phone App in India

Google's Phone app can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

By ANI | Updated: 14 August 2021 17:40 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Google rolled out the call recording feature for select users in the US last year

Highlights
  • Google has started rolling out in-phone call recording to more markets
  • The feature will be rolling out globally "as a server-side update"
  • Users will get new 'call recording' sub-section in the Phone app settings

Tech giant Google is rolling out its in-phone recording feature - Google Phone app call recorder — to Pixel users in more markets around the world.

According to Mashable, the recorder, which was launched in the US last year for a select bunch of users, is finally coming to more countries.

The primary reason behind the rollout, as per Mashable is the legal limitations in some regions where call recording without the contact's prior consent is illegal.

The Google Phone app is available on the Google Play store. A report from 9to5Google stated that the feature will be rolling out globally "as a server-side update" and that "some people in India already have the feature."

Mashable quoted 9to5Google's report that states the update will come to "countries with loose call recording laws, which includes a bunch of other countries given only one side of the conversation needs to consent to record a call legally."

After the feature will release, there will be a new 'call recording' sub-section that would be available in the app's settings, where the users could change how soon they want to auto-delete their recordings or never delete them.

Further reading: Google, Android Phone, Google Pixel, Android
Twitter Pauses Account Verification Programme Weeks After Mistakenly Approving Fake Profiles

