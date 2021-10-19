Pixel 6 series will get a feature called ‘Quick Tap to Snap' to let users access the Snapchat camera directly from the lockscreen of the latest Google phones. Snap at the Pixel Fall Launch event on Tuesday announced its partnership with Google to enable the new feature specifically for the latest Pixel phones. The company said that by allowing users to access the Snapchat camera from the lockscreen, the Pixel 6 models have become the fastest phones to make a Snap. This is also the first time when a camera mode version of Snapchat is available for access from the lockscreen.

To use the ‘Quick Tap to Snap' feature, users simply need to tap the back of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro when the phone is locked. This will allow users to create Snaps without having to unlock the device. However, the Pixel 6 phones need to be unlocked to share the Snap online.

Users on the Pixel 6 Pro will also be able to make use of the ultra-wide camera in Snapchat's new ultrawide selfie feature to capture wide shots.

“This OEM lockscreen integration is a key step toward making Snapchat the fastest way to share a moment, and we look forward to bringing more innovation to our community with our partners at Google and beyond,” Snap Managing Director of International Markets, Nana Murugesan, said in a statement.

Alongside the lockscreen integration, Snap and Google announced exclusive augmented reality (AR) lenses. Google's key Pixel features including live translation will also directly be available in Snapchat's chat feature on the Pixel 6 series. It will allow Snapchatters to communicate with their friends on the platform in more than 10 languages.

“It's exciting to partner with Snap to bring this Pixel-first capability to our new phones and help users capture the world as it happens,” said Rick Osterloh, Google's Senior Vice President, Devices and Services, in the joint statement with Snap.

The new features will be available to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users in the coming months.

“Billions of Snaps are created every day, and through device partnerships like these, Snap is making it easier than ever for our community to Snap moments as they happen," said Snap's Senior Vice President of Content and Partnerships Ben Schwerin.