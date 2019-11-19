Technology News
loading

Google Photos for Web Gets a Bare-Bones Movie Editor

The new movie editor works well for creating and posting simple videos.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 16:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Photos for Web Gets a Bare-Bones Movie Editor

Photo Credit: Android Police

The movie editor is still a pretty minimalistic affair

Highlights
  • Google Photos for web finally gets a movie editor
  • The movie editor is pretty minimalistic though
  • It still can’t replace even a basic video-editing software

Google has improved the Photos app by adding new movie editing capabilities to its Web interface. Now before you get your hopes high, we would like to tell you that even with these new additions, the movie editor is pretty minimalistic - and just a timeline editor. So much so, that this is not even capable of replacing even a basic video-editing software. But that's not the goal here because Google wants its users to see how this new movie-editor in Photos for Web works well for creating and posting simple videos, especially for creating automatically created movies.

According to a report by Android Police, Google Photos for Web now has a movie-editor that is more in line with its mobile counterpart. Google brought an improved movie editor to Google Photos on Android and iOS in the past, but the Web client did not have a movie editor at all, so it is good to see that the feature is finally being made available.

Unfortunately, the rollout appears to be slow. We tested out the feature for ourselves using the Chrome browser on both a Mac and a Windows PC, but we were not able to find the new movie editor additions in the Google Photos for Web. It's possible these changes haven't yet made it to India, or that the feature is currently enabled only for a limited number of users.

As we mentioned, the movie editor that Google is bringing to the Web interface of Google Photos is essentially the same as the mobile version, which is very basic. The report notes that the editor provides no filters you can use on videos, and you can't even add text overlays. Now, this is the case with the mobile app as well, so we can't expect much from the Web client. But on the bright side, you can still add clips and pictures (including live photos), and you can trim and reposition them in the timeline. Moreover, you can change the music, but similar to the mobile app, you still can't use a custom song.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos, Movie-Editor, Web
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Realme 5s India Launch Tomorrow: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 With Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors, Dual Drive Support Launched in India
Honor Smartphones
Google Photos for Web Gets a Bare-Bones Movie Editor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  2. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  3. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  4. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
  5. Realme 5s to Launch Tomorrow in India: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
  8. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  10. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Plays Down Impact of New US License Extension
  2. Facebook Quietly Launches Whale, a New Meme-Creation App for iOS
  3. Mi Band 3i Fitness Wearable India Launch Teased by Xiaomi for November 21
  4. Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 With Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors, Dual Drive Support Launched in India
  5. Google Photos for Web Gets a Bare-Bones Movie Editor
  6. Realme 5s India Launch Tomorrow: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
  7. Samsung Galaxy A11 Rumoured to Debut With Android 10, Include at Least 32GB Onboard Storage
  8. Honor V30 Alleged Press Renders Show Familiar Punch-Hole Design, Reveal Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  9. Redmi K30 5G to Launch in December, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Confirms
  10. Huawei Nova 6 5G to Launch on December 5, Teasers Suggests Dual Hole-Punch Display, Night Scene 2.0, More Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.