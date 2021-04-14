Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Android App Gets Video Editing Tools Previously Available on iOS

Google Photos Android App Gets Video Editing Tools Previously Available on iOS

Google Photos’ new video editing tools include over 30 controls, covering everything from cropping to colour grading.

By ANI | Updated: 14 April 2021 16:36 IST
Google Photos Android App Gets Video Editing Tools Previously Available on iOS

New editing tools are arriving on Android as Google's Photos service is going through some big changes

Highlights
  • The tools appear to have arrived with a server-side update
  • In June, Google Photos will end its unlimited free photo storage
  • Android's new photo editing tools would be making their way to iOS

Google Photos app is being updated with improved video editing tools that were previously only available to iOS users.

Android Police was the first to spot the rollout and reported that it appears to be available for both Google Pixel devices and other Android phones.

The tools appear to have arrived with a server-side update, though you can try updating to the latest version of Google Photos if they are not yet live in your app.

As Google explained back in February, the new video editing tools include over 30 controls, covering everything from cropping, filters, and colour grading options like adjusting contrast, saturation, and brightness.

The new editing tools are arriving on Android as Google's Photos service is going through some big changes. As part of its February announcement, the tech giant said it would be bringing some machine-learning powered editing tools previously exclusive to Pixel devices to other Android phones, but only for Google One subscribers.

Next, in June, Google Photos will end its unlimited free photo storage, and will ask users to pay for storage beyond 15GB. The app is getting more powerful, but increasingly Google also said Android's new photo editing tools would be making their way to iOS will be needed to pay for more advanced features.

As well as announcing that the iOS video editing tools would be coming to Android, in February . Google announced they'd be arriving "in the coming months."

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Photos, Google Pixel, Android
Realme 8 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Expected April 22 Launch
Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III With Variable Telephoto Lenses Launched; Xperia 10 III Debut As Well

Related Stories

Google Photos Android App Gets Video Editing Tools Previously Available on iOS
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  2. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  3. F9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  4. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  5. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  6. Moto G20 Specifications Surface Online, Could Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
  7. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  8. Spotify Car Thing In-Car Accessory Is Free for a Limited Time: See Details
  9. Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III Debut With Variable Telephoto Lenses
  10. Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Laptops Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Clubhouse Android App Could Be Released as Soon as May 2021
  2. Samsung Neo QLED TV Range Debuts in India With 8K and 4K Variants, Pricing Starts From Rs. 99,990
  3. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India: Here’s What to Expect
  4. Spotify Car Thing In-Car Accessory Offers Touchscreen Controls, Voice Commands; Free for a Limited Time
  5. Logitech Voice M380 Wireless Mouse With Speech Input, Machine Translation Technologies Launched
  6. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting March 2021 Security Patch With System, Network Improvements in Latest Update
  7. Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III With Variable Telephoto Lenses Launched; Xperia 10 III Debut As Well
  8. Google Photos Android App Gets Video Editing Tools Previously Available on iOS
  9. IPL 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch the T20 Cricket Matches Online
  10. Realme 8 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Expected April 22 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com