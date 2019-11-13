Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Brings Album Sorting, Redesigned EXIF Panel With Overflow Menu Carousel

Google Photos Brings Album Sorting, Redesigned EXIF Panel With Overflow Menu Carousel

Google Photos on Pixel 4 has received a new image export feature as well.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 14:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Photos Brings Album Sorting, Redesigned EXIF Panel With Overflow Menu Carousel

The album sorting feature is now available in Google Photos v4.3.0

Highlights
  • Google Photos’ redesigned EXIF panel is live in version 4.30
  • The new features are being rolled out via a server side update
  • The redesigned image export tool is exclusive to Pixel 4

Google has rolled out new updates for the Google Photos app that bring a host of new features and UI tweaks. The first one is an album sorting feature that makes it easier to sort an album based on date or title. The updated Google Photos app has reportedly received a redesigned EXIF panel as well, that now contains all the overflow menu tools in a carousel at the top. Lastly, Google Photos app on the Pixel 4 now has a redesigned frame export feature to let users extract stills from a video.

Starting with the album sorting feature, the album section in Google Photos v4.30 now shows an ‘ALBUM' text and a drop-down menu beside it to select from three sorting presets – Most recent photo, Last modified, and Album title. The album sorting feature appears to have been seeded through a server-side update, as we could see it in Google Photos v4.30 on the Pixel 3, but couldn't find it on the app's identical build on the first-gen Pixel.

google photos android police Google Photos

The updated EXIF panel in Google Photos app with a carousel at the top
Photo Credit: Android Police

 

Next, Google Photos' updated build now reportedly shows a redesigned EXIF panel that contains all overflow menu options in a row at the top. Earlier, users had to tap on the three-dot icon at the top-right corner to access options such as Print, Use as, Slideshow, and Move to Archive among others. Now, all these overflow menu items have their own icons which can be accessed by swiping up on a photo in the Google Photos app to open the EXIF panel, where all the overflow options are located at the top. Android Police reports that the redesigned EXIF panel is now visible in version 4.30 of the Google Photos app, but we are yet to see it.

google photos 9to5google Google Photos

The redesigned image export UI in Google Photos on the Pixel 4
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

 

Lastly, the Google Photos app on the Pixel 4 has reportedly received a redesigned image export tool that is available in version 4.28 of the photo-sharing and storage app, or a newer build. The image export feature in Google Photos on the Pixel 4 now has a dedicated “Export frame” button above the video slider and icons for stabilisation on the left and rotation control on the right.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Photos, Pixel 4
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
WhatsApp Gets New Camera Icon in Status and Chat Messages, Also Gets a Voice Message Bug Fix
Honor Smartphones
Google Photos Brings Album Sorting, Redesigned EXIF Panel With Overflow Menu Carousel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  2. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Likely to Launch Today: What You Should Know
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  6. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  7. Vodafone CEO Says India Operation Is at Risk of Collapse
  8. Apple Employee 'Helped' a Customer by Texting Himself Her Intimate Photo
  9. Apple Starts Selling AirPods Pro in India: What You Need to Know
  10. HP Elite Dragonfly 2-in-1 Ultralight Laptop Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Brings Album Sorting, Redesigned EXIF Panel With Overflow Menu Carousel
  2. WhatsApp Gets New Camera Icon in Status and Chat Messages, Also Gets a Voice Message Bug Fix
  3. An Apple Employee 'Helped' a Customer by Texting Himself an Intimate Photo From Her Phone
  4. Samsung Galaxy A01 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Spotted on US FCC
  5. Microsoft Diversity and Inclusion Report for 2019 Claims Women Make Up 29.2 Percent of Its Workforce
  6. Vivo U20 India Launch Set for November 22, Amazon Teaser Confirms Snapdragon 675 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Amazon Brings Project Zero to India to Remove Counterfeit Products
  8. Google-Ascension Cloud Computing Deal Triggers Federal Inquiry in the US: Report
  9. BSNL Rs. 365, Rs. 97 Prepaid Recharge Launched With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls, 100 SMS Messages Per Day
  10. Hackers Hit UK Political Parties With Back-to-Back Cyber-Attacks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.