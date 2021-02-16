Technology News
Google Photos Starts Categorising Memories of Beach Holidays, Sweet Food With New Update: Report

The latest Google Photos update isn’t yet available to all users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 February 2021 19:18 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Photos has Memories section to highlight past events in a carousel form

Highlights
  • Google Photos has started showing “Sand and sea” collection of memories
  • It is also bringing “Tasty treats” collection showing sweet food photos
  • Google Photos update seems to be limited to select users initially

Google Photos is updating the Memories section to start showing users stories about their past holidays and sweet foods, according to a report. These stories will be featured under the distinct titles: “Sand and sea” and “Tasty treats”. Earlier this month, Google Photos showed children-focussed memories to select users through a collection called “Out to play”. That one — along with the two new collections — are aimed at making people relive their past happy memories as they are forced to stay mostly at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Android Police reports that Google Photos has started surfacing “Sand and sea” and “Tasty treats” collections through the Memories carousel. The “Sand and sea” collection specifically shows the photos you've taken at a beach or seaside —where a large number of people go to enjoy their holidays. In contrast, the “Tasty treats” collection features images of desserts such as cakes, pancakes, and cupcakes.

google photos memories sand sea tasty treats image android police Google Photos

Google Photos starts showing "Sand and sea" and "Tasty treats" collections via Memories section
Photo Credit: Android Police

 

Google Photos uses software algorithms to create different collections for the Memories carousel. This works similar to how people collect their photos in different albums. But if you rely solely on the software, you may sometimes find wrong entries in a particular collection.

Android Police notes that the latest update was found considering an image of Lake Tahoe in the “Sand and sea” collection and putting Google's Android lawn statues in the “Tasty treats” collection. However, things may become better and more accurate over time.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently test the new update on Google Photos. It is expected to be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

In June last year, Google Photos received a major update that brought a more comprehensive Memories section. That update also carried a simpler interface and a new logo that you can now see on Google Photos.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Comment
 
 

