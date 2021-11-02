Google Photos is reportedly getting a new feature that allows users to find similar images on the platform. The newly added 'More like this' button in Google Photos is said to let users search for similar images in the gallery from different periods and locations. The latest button is reportedly has been placed between 'Add to album' and 'Move to Archive' icons on the app. Recently, Google added a ‘Memories' feature to the Web version of Google Photos. With this, when users log in to Google Photos from a computer, they can see Memories at the top of their gallery with photos and recent highlights.

The new 'More like this' button on Google Photos was first spotted by Russian Telegram channel Google News, as reported by Android Police. With the latest feature, users can easily find a particular photo, says the report. If the feature is enabled on your Google Photos, tapping the ‘More like this' button from the three-dot menu at the top right of a photo on Google Photos will start scanning the image. Then it will look for a similar set of images saved in your Google Photos library. The feature is said to make use of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) machinery to scan similar photos.

As per the report, Google Photos will also offer search for matching photos using filters. Users can select age, location, or what's in the picture as filters. Additionally, the new feature is said to offer many sorting options like locations including parks, schools, cars, food, animals, and more to narrow down the search.

As mentioned, Memories on Google Photos for Web started rolling out in October. It will display a curated selection of slideshows taken from both old and recent images of the user. Additionally, users can choose to hide photos of certain people or time periods from showing up in Memories.