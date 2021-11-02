Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Getting 'More Like This' Button to Help Users Find Similar Images: Report

Google Photos Getting 'More Like This' Button to Help Users Find Similar Images: Report

Google Photos 'More Like This' button will display between 'Add to album' and 'Move to Archive' icons.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 November 2021 17:34 IST
Google Photos Getting 'More Like This' Button to Help Users Find Similar Images: Report

New Google Photos feature is said to function based on AI

Highlights
  • New button on Google Photos said to use filters for searching images
  • 'More like this' button will list photos from different times and places
  • Google Photos users can select age, location, and more as filters

Google Photos is reportedly getting a new feature that allows users to find similar images on the platform. The newly added 'More like this' button in Google Photos is said to let users search for similar images in the gallery from different periods and locations. The latest button is reportedly has been placed between 'Add to album' and 'Move to Archive' icons on the app. Recently, Google added a ‘Memories' feature to the Web version of Google Photos. With this, when users log in to Google Photos from a computer, they can see Memories at the top of their gallery with photos and recent highlights.

The new 'More like this' button on Google Photos was first spotted by Russian Telegram channel Google News, as reported by Android Police. With the latest feature, users can easily find a particular photo, says the report. If the feature is enabled on your Google Photos, tapping the ‘More like this' button from the three-dot menu at the top right of a photo on Google Photos will start scanning the image. Then it will look for a similar set of images saved in your Google Photos library. The feature is said to make use of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) machinery to scan similar photos.

As per the report, Google Photos will also offer search for matching photos using filters. Users can select age, location, or what's in the picture as filters. Additionally, the new feature is said to offer many sorting options like locations including parks, schools, cars, food, animals, and more to narrow down the search.

As mentioned, Memories on Google Photos for Web started rolling out in October. It will display a curated selection of slideshows taken from both old and recent images of the user. Additionally, users can choose to hide photos of certain people or time periods from showing up in Memories.

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Photos, Google, Google Photos Features, Google Photos Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Thinks Crypto's Anonymous Nature Can Be Worked Around

Related Stories

Google Photos Getting 'More Like This' Button to Help Users Find Similar Images: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Teardown Gives Us a Glimpse of Its Internals
  3. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  4. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  5. WhatsApp 'Delete for Everyone' Feature May Get Indefinite Time Limit
  6. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  7. Shiba Inu Payments Are Now Accepted at This Parisian Bistro
  8. Tecno Camon 18i Reportedly Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, 18W Charging
  9. WhatsApp Pay Cashbacks Seen Rolling Out to Android, iPhone Beta Users in India
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tonight: Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Chromebook, Tablet Shipments Decline for First Time Since Pandemic Began: IDC
  2. Yahoo Leaves China for Good Due to ‘Increasingly Challenging Business and Legal Environment'
  3. OnePlus, Oppo, Poco, Realme, Vivo Tipped to File Trademark Application in India for Electric Vehicles
  4. Airtel Says It Added 8.1 Million 4G Users in Q2, Posts Higher Revenue on Data Usage
  5. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Google Photos Getting 'More Like This' Button to Help Users Find Similar Images: Report
  7. Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Thinks Crypto's Anonymous Nature Can Be Worked Around
  8. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Teardown Videos Reveal Extensive Heat Dissipation, Poor Placement of mmWave Antenna
  9. iOS 15.1 Resulting in Unresponsive Interface for Some iPhone Users, Carries 2 ‘Zero-Day’ Vulnerabilities
  10. Grammys to Release NFTs Celebrating Music Artists for Three Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com