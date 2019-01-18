Google Photos to Get New Suggested Sharing Feature, Teardown Tips

The latest version of Google Photos for Android (v4.8) that reached Android smartphones recently has been torn down, and now the app is expected to get more features like automatically suggested sharing among others.

Even though the teardown by Android Police does not exactly reveal how the feature would function, it will probably take into account user interactions with the app and suggest sharing based on that.

Along with suggested sharing, the search engine giant is also adding links to other Google-made apps in the navigation drawer, with PhotoScan spotted. The code suggests that more such links are coming.

As part of the new features for Google Photos suggested by the code teardown, cropping could also become a part of the app in case a particular photo needs to be cropped, or if Google's Artificial Intelligence (AI) thinks so.

The tech giant rolled out plenty of updates to Google Photos in 2018 that included a new coat of paint to the app and Live Albums that allow users to automatically update photos of a specific person or pet using the company's facial recognition technology powered by Google Assistant.

As part of the previous updates, the service stopped offering free storage for unsupported videos in December.

Speculation that surfaced earlier in January claimed that Google Photos is testing a new sharing menu and could also get a Dark Theme.

Written with inputs from IANS